Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart channeled the 2000s for hilarious joint Halloween costumes.

The Riverdale costars drew inspiration from Napoleon Dynamite — with Mendes as Efren Ramirez’s Pedro and Reinhart as Jon Heder’s titular role. Mendes, 24, pulled her hair back, drew on a mustache and wore jeans and a button-down blue shirt for her look, while Reinhart, 22, nailed her character’s empty expression in a “Vote for Pedro” shirt and curly blonde hair.

Mendes captioned her Instagram with the campaign promise from the movie: “Vote for me, and all your wildest dreams will come true.”

“This is everything,” fellow Riverdale actress Tiera Skovbye commented.

“YOU DID NOT!!!!” Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch added. “Omg love u guys.”

“You guys,” Debby Ryan, who starred opposite Reinhart’s boyfriend Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life on Deck, wrote.

“I’ve registered to vote for exactly this,” the Netflix account said.

Napoleon Dynamite Access/Mtv/Napoleon Ltd/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

On her Instagram Story, Reinhart took a page out of Napoleon’s book as she grooved to the music.

Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart/Instagram

On Thursday, Reinhart teased the clever Halloween plan — calling it a “couples costume” even though both Mendes and Reinhart are dating other Riverdale actors.

Don’t want to get anyone overly excited… but… @CamilaMendes and I have a very special Halloween couples costume this year. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 25, 2018

“Don’t want to get anyone overly excited… but… @CamilaMendes and I have a very special Halloween couples costume this year,” Reinhart tweeted.