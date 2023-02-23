Rita Wilson Reveals How '80s Oscars Dress Led to Awkward Bathroom Pit Stop with Tom Hanks

Wilson revealed that she drank too much water on the way to her first Oscars with husband Tom Hanks, which left her in a tricky situation on how to remove her Vicky Tiel dress

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 23, 2023 11:26 AM
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Rita Wilson has her own experiences with wardrobe mishaps.

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Kimi actress, 66, revealed that she had some problems getting out of her beautiful white Vicky Tiel dress — which she wore during her first Oscars appearance in 1987 — and that her husband Tom Hanks, 66, had to step in to help.

"I had this really cute dress that was really popular in the '80s. You guys might remember it, where it would have a waistline and then it would have a poof," she said. "And I was like, I love that poof. I was like so happening in my poof."

However, she said while the dress was stylish, it ended up being not as easy to get out of. She told Jennifer Hudson that on the limousine ride to the event, she had to make a "pit stop" to go to the bathroom, noting on twitter that she had drank too much water during the ride.

"... I realized that my dress could not be scooped up. It had to be unzipped," Wilson said. "So we pulled over next to this little mexican restaurant on Pico Blvd. and I'm like Tom you need to come with me, and so he came with me in the women's bathroom, unzipped me… zipped me back up."

On Twitter, Wilson joked she learned an important lesson that day, writing: "Note to self: no water on Oscar day!"

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards 3/30/1987 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 1987
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Back in December, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about her feelings of "gratitude" for her long-lasting marriage to Hanks — whom she has been married to for nearly 35 years — and for her career that's spanned five decades.

"Every morning I get up, and I say, 'Thank you, God. I'm still here,'" she said. "I hope that I have many more years ahead of me to create."

Wilson has since shifted her focus from acting to producing — having been behind Hanks' latest film A Man Called Otto — as well as singing and songwriting. She released her first album, AM/FM in 2012.

"I've put a limit on taking a certain kind of role: the nurturing mother, wife, sister, friend," said Wilson, who launched her own production company, Artistic Films, in December. "But I've found enormous creative satisfaction through my songwriting."

The star also told PEOPLE that she has felt nothing but happiness for her husband's success over the years, despite slowing down her own career to focus on raising their sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. She's also a stepmom to Hanks' older kids, Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40.

"Tom and I have always been supportive of each other and what we do," Wilson said, adding that, "If you have someone who is happy for your success, and you're happy for their success, that's not even an issue that comes up."

