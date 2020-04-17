Rita Wilson Opens Up About Getting Botox When Filming Runaway Bride: 'My Forehead Didn't Move'

Rita Wilson got candid about one of her first experiences with cosmetic injections when she was in her 40s.

The actress, 63, opened up to The Guardian about feeling the pressure in Hollywood to always look her best, which led her to try Botox while filming Runaway Bride in the late ’90s. [Editors’ note: Botox became the first FDA-approved treatment for cosmetic use on frown lines and crow’s feet in 2002.]

“When I was making Runaway Bride I had Botox, because Botox was new and everyone was getting Botox, and I got it in my forehead,” Wilson told the outlet. “But then I saw this movie, and there’s this emotional scene where I’m firing Richard Gere and my forehead didn’t move.”

The star continued, “I thought: ‘Well, that’s not working!’ I tried the lip fillers around that same period of time, and one day I came home and my kids laughed at me, and I thought: ‘OK, that’s that!’”

But now Wilson’s learned how to age gracefully in the spotlight. “Part of it is my mom rarely wore makeup and I loved seeing her face evolve over time with me,” she explained. “I want my kids to look at the face that they know and understand that it’s just me.”

She continued, “Everyone has their vanity but, how to put this? I … just … don’t care that much!”

In her interview with The Guardian, Wilson also shared her experience about her and husband Tom Hanks‘ recent bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I was very tired,” she said. “I felt extremely achy., uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched. And then the fever started — chills like I’ve never had before. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn’t realize at the time.”

Wilson added that Hanks, 63, presented “milder symptoms” than she had.

“He did not have as high a fever,” she said. “He did not lose his sense of taste or smell. But it still took us the same amount of time to get through it.”

Wilson did admit that contracting the respiratory virus alongside her husband made the experience a little bit more bearable. “I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier,” said Wilson. “We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, revealed that they both tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11 in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a film. They have since returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

