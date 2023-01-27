Rita Ora Wears Vintage Wedding Dress in New Music Video: 'Not the Wedding I Always Dreamed Of'

Rita Ora is channeling '80s matrimonial vibes in her new video "You Only Love Me" — and she's got the dress to prove it!

The British singer and actress, 32, who wed director Taika Waititi last year — and confirmed it during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast on Friday — plays a bride in the video for her song, donning a vintage 1987 Yves Saint Laurent wedding gown.

The dress, which features a strapless silhouette, pleated bodice and, most notably, a cocoon-like attached veil, was always on the mind of Ora's stylist, Tom Eerebout, who shared his excitement about finding the frock on Instagram.

"Have to say kinda proud of this one! This Yves Saint Laurent dress has inspired me for years and thanks to @shrimptoncouture I found an ivory version of it, so grateful she loaned it to us for this project! 🤍🤍🤍 Cherie you are a LEGEND" he wrote, alongside a carousel of shots from the video, concluding with a photo of the original sapphire-colored stunner.

On Friday, Ora seemingly alluded to her own personal life on Instagram, addressing the dramatic visuals and wedding-preparation hijinks in the video with a wink.

"This is NOT the wedding I always dreamed of 😂👰🏼‍♀️💒 You Only Love Me, song and video OUT NOW! So excited to share this with you all, I had so much fun on set 🥃 #YouOnlyLoveMe," she wrote.

As she dresses for her big day in the video, her attendants who wear a rainbow of different colors, fuss with her look. The video also features appearances from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and Sharon Stone.

Ora, who said on the radio that she has yet to decide if she wants to take on the Waititi last name, explained that her upcoming LP is her way of responding to the rumors surrounding their union in song.

"When the rumors came out is she, isn't she? I wanted to play on it," she shared. "I wanted to do a wedding that didn't go to plan… that's not to say that is actually what happened... I've chosen to keep it more private this sort of experience I had, but I did want to play on what could have been. So this is what I'm giving to the public on what could have been."

But in real life, she said, bliss was not amiss.

"It was just nice and perfect," Ora said about her wedding to Waititi. "Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''