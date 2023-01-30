Rita Ora's Sheer Latex Dress and Nipple Pasties Leave Fans Starstruck: See Her Daring Look!

Rita Ora wasn't the only star in her show.

The pop singer and recent newlywed performed her new song "You Only Love Me" for the first time ever in an out-of-this-world look that had her fans buzzing.

The 32-year-old performer ventured out to an LGBTQ+ nightclub in London called Heaven to give her fans a taste of the song live. And she made a style statement that left the crowd starstruck.

Ora wore a completely see-through tan latex dress over silver star-shaped pasties that covered her nipples and a matching thong.

Dave J Hogan/Getty

For glam, Ora sported wet-styled curls, dewy skin and white eyeliner. She completed her look with large hoop earrings, a dainty necklace and a few chunky rings.

To recap the eventful night, Ora posted an Instagram carousel detailing her performance and backstage shenanigans. In the first photo, the pop star holds flowers above her head while confetti rains in the background. Behind her, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World and Canada's Drag Race alum Jimbo is greeting fans in her signature breastplate, over-the-top feather outfit, and long neon socks.

Other photos from the post show Ora with other Drag Queens who performed at the club, more photos with Jimbo, her singing and dancing on stage, and her posing in the barely there look backstage.

Ora captioned the photo, "Ahhh what a night❤️ Got to perform You Only Love Me for the first time EVER! 🥃 Keep streaming, it means so much to me!"

This performance comes after Ora wore a vintage 1987 Yves Saint Laurent wedding gown in her music video for the single "You Only Love Me." The dress featured a strapless silhouette, pleated bodice and a cocoon-like attached veil.

YouTube

However, although the music video features Ora in a wedding dress, she made it clear in an Instagram post that "This is NOT the wedding I always dreamed of 😂👰🏼‍♀️💒."

Ora had the wedding she dreamed of when she married director Taika Waititi last year, saying, "It was just nice and perfect," she continued, "Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party."