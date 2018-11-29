Brook Mitchell/Getty

Rita Ora just handled a recent wardrobe mishap in Sydney, Australia, like the red carpet pro that she is.

The 28-year-old pop star attended Cartier’s Precious Cargo party wearing a relatively covered up outfit, compared to some of the skin-baring looks she’s favored in the past.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ora chose a long, loose, flowy Iris van Herpen semi-sheer gown for the occasion, but thanks to some windy weather, she accidentally showed more skin than she planned to.

MTRX / BACKGRID

A big gust of wind lifted the back of Ora’s dress, exposing her sheer slip worn underneath the billowing skirt and bare butt to the cameras.

RELATED: John Legend Defends Rita Ora as She’s Slammed for Lip Syncing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

But the star recovered like a pro. Later, Ora used the wind to create her own hair-blowing machine once she got in front of the step and repeat, posing with her dress and waves glamorously blowing in the wind.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rita Ora Says She Was Turned Away from Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant Because of Her Outfit

Her pleated long-sleeve couture piece (from Iris van Herpen’s Fall 2018 Couture collection) didn’t stay on for long. Later in the evening, she changed into a black long-sleeve jumpsuit with embellished buckle at the waist to perform during the Cartier event.