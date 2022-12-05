Rita Ora Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in a Naked Dress and Face Prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Awards is the place to see and be seen.

The Monday night event in London saw the most fashionable stars show up and show out — including singer and actress Rita Ora, who shut down the red carpet in her sheer, naked dress.

Ora's Nensi Dojaka look gives off siren vibes with its teeny tiny red underwear and bra top with sheer red overlay — making her look like a mermaid trapped in a fishing net. The dress leaves little to the imagination, and the Fifty Shades of Grey star didn't hesitate to show off the very cheeky view in the back while posing on the red carpet.

Ora, 32, didn't stop with just an eye-catching dress, though. She carried the mermaid theme through to her glam, too, wearing what look to be facial prosthetics around her eyes. The fish-scale-like additions frame her eyes and wipe out her eyebrows, giving her face an ethereal look. She completed her glam with pink-stained lips and a light dusting of eye shadow. She also wore her hair in beachy waves — of course.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Opting to go jewelry-free for the night, Ora left her wedding ring at home. Fans got one of their first glimpses of her bling from her wedding to Taika Waititi in her Architectural Digest home tour in August. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married over the summer in a "very small" ceremony.

In September, Ora opened up about the Thor: Love and Thunder director, saying on Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast that she's "in love, very much in love."

"I love love," she told the host. "I've always been such a believer in it and I always felt like — I always wanted the fairytale. That's what I grew up loving."

Though Ora has settled into her fashionista status now, she told PEOPLE in 2019 that it was sometimes hard to find designers to dress her.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"There were complications, yes, because you have to adapt to your body," Ora shared at the launch of her Giuseppe Zanotti collection. "I feel like I've never looked at it as a personal attack towards me because this is who I am and this is always who I am going to be and I've never changed for anybody. I think consistency is key. I don't take clothes not fitting me personally, I just find something that fits and I wear the s—t out of it. I feel like that's what it takes to be a trailblazer and trendsetter."

In searching for the right designers to dress her, Ora said that she keeps her options wide open but especially loves up-and-coming designers whom she can give a helping hand with getting their designs seen.

"I'm down for working with designers that are brand spanking new, that just left fashion school like [Central] Saint Martins or are still at fashion school," she said. "For me, I think that's really where I started. I started wearing student clothes from fashion designers that were still in school and I saw them grow. My doors are never closed, really."