Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.

After confirming her marriage to Taika Waititi, Rita Ora celebrated Grammy weekend with an intimate house party, where she performed her new single "You Only Love Me"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 04:18 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Rita Ora was a little underdressed for her own pre-Grammy party.

The singer-songwriter, 32, stepped out Friday night in a see-through sheer nude backless dress for her Los Angeles party to kick off the 65th Grammy Awards weekend, which was attended by Ora's husband Taika Waititi and some of the couple's famous friends.

She wore only a pair of black underwear with the dress, which was trimmed in black feathers that covered her chest. Ora finished the look with some modest jewelry and a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, flashing the red bottoms at photographers as she posed upon her arrival.

Ora conquered the age-old nightmare of being onstage naked in front of a crowd of people as she performed her new single "You Only Love Me" at the intimate house party overlooking Sunset Boulevard, which was co-hosted by skincare brand Costa Brazil.

The Phoenix artist's party was also attended by Kristen Stewart, Camila Mendes, Casey Affleck, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter, Maisie Williams, Winnie Harlow and Tia Mowry.

Ora revealed that she and Waititi, 47, tied the knot when she dropped the music video for "You Only Love Me" last weekend, ahead of her upcoming third studio album.

"Yes. Here we are," she said in an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

A source previously told PEOPLE in August that the couple got married in a "very small" ceremony, after they were first romantically linked in April 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Ora Officially Confirms She's Married to Taika Waititi, Shares Video for 'You Only Love Me'

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With five new categories, Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine for her seventh solo studio album Renaissance.

Presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, with performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

