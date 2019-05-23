Jewelry Worth $4M Meant for Rita Ora to Wear at Cannes Film Festival Is Accidentally Left on Plane

Rita Ora learned the hard way to never trust someone else with your belongings.

Roughly $4 million worth of jewelry were being transported via plane by a woman instructed to deliver the expensive gems to the English singer, 28, when they were left on the plane inside the courier’s luggage, according to AFP.

Police sources in France told AFP that that the woman, who remains anonymous, was on a flight from London Luton airport to Nice on May 16 when she left her coat and luggage — which contained the jewelry — on the plane as she got off.

Despite realizing her mistake, which was also reported by The Telegraph and the French news outlet LCI, the plane took off on a return trip back to London with the bling onboard.

Image zoom Rita Ora Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

“Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million,” a police source joked to AFP. The jewelry was ultimately recovered upon arriving in Luton and was sent back to Nice on a different flight from London’s Heathrow Airport. A rep for Rita Ora did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite her expensive accessories not arriving in time, Ora attended Magnum’s Cannes event on Thursday, May 16 and was spotted wearing a diamond necklace and earrings, as well as a white bustier dress.

Image zoom Rita Ora Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Rita Ora Opens Up About How She Deals with Those Ever-Persistent Dating Rumors

She also attended the 10th annual Filmmakers Dinner by Finch & Partners on Friday, May 17, going all-black with a Michael Kors dress, filled with feathers on the sleeves. She competed her look with sparkly black sandals.

The English singer did not, however, attend the afAR Cannes Gala red carpet, despite being expected to. Attendees included Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Culpo.

Image zoom Rita Ora Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty

RELATED: The Glitz! The Glamour! See Every Single Celebrity at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Ora, who split from rumored boyfriend Andrew Garfield in March, told PEOPLE in January that she has struggled throughout the years with finding designers who were able to dress her body type.

“There were complications, yes, because you have to adapt to your body,” she told PEOPLE at the launch of her Giuseppe Zanotti collection. “I feel like I’ve never looked at it as a personal attack towards me because this is who I am and this is always who I am going to be and I’ve never changed for anybody. I think consistency is key.”

However, for Ora, the ever-changing fashion scene is what allows the singer to own her look on red carpets. “You don’t really know where fashion is going next, so I think with that door being left open, it gives us, myself and a good friend of mine, Ashley Graham, and even artists like Bebe Rexha, and all my friends hope to feel like there’s no rules,” she said.