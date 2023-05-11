Rita Ora's Cone Bra Corset Steals the Show on the Eurovision Stage

Ora performed a few of her hits at the semi-final on Tuesday night in Liverpool

By
Published on May 11, 2023 11:04 AM
Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora at the Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rita Ora is celebrating the "full circle moment" of performing on the Eurovision Song Contest stage this week, while fans are also celebrating her fashion sensibilities!

The pop star, 32, performed a few of her biggest hits and her latest single "Praising You" for fans attending the competition's semi-final, and she did so in style.

During the performance, Ora wore a black PVC corset with cone bra cups, fingerless gloves, a pair of sheer tights and some tall boots.

For her hair, Ora opted for a wavier look and credited stylist Rio Steeharan for bringing it together on Instagram. The look itself was courtesy of stylist Pippa Atkinson.

"My heart is full to see all your kind words about the performance last night 💖 It could not have happened without the incredible people below - Thank you Liverpool, Thank you Ukraine, Thank you Eurovision 💫," the singer shared in a caption.

Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora at the Eurovision Song Contest. Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In an earlier caption, Ora celebrated the special moment. "Wow what an honor and a full circle moment to be on the @Eurovision mainstage performing some of my favorite songs and my brand new single 'Praising You,'" she wrote. "Thanks to the team, to Liverpool, to @officialfatboyslim and of course to you, my incredible fans."

"Hope you loved that as much as I loved performing it. Sending love to everyone watching across Europe and of course, the Ukraine. Stay strong, we all love you ❤️ #Eurovision2023"

Rita Ora Eurovision
Rita Ora at the Eurovision Song Contest. Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty

All eyes have been on Ora's latest looks as of late. Just last month, she stepped out on a holiday trip to Sydney, Australia, in a pair of sexy and stylish 'fits.

In one beach look shared to IG, she went with a plunging, black beach cover-up with a cutout on her midriff — while the other look consisted of thick gold cuffs, matching belly chain, rings, a white T-shirt with a bustier and black bikini bottoms.

Back in January, Ora confirmed during an interview with Heart Breakfast in promotion of her single "You Only Love Me" that she and partner Taika Waititi had officially tied the knot.

The revelation came five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

"Yes. Here we are," Ora said when asked if she was married. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

The following month, Ora revealed in an interview with Live! With Kelly and Ryan that she'll be keeping her surname. "I still just go by Rita Ora. I feel like it's been such a whirlwind, the whole experience. And I'm just trying to keep up with you guys," responded the "I Will Never Let You Down" performer, gesturing to Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

