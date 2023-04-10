Rita Ora Brings the Drama to the Beach in Her All-Black Bikini and Cover-Up Look

Ora celebrated Easter beachside

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 10, 2023 04:56 PM
Rita Ora/Instagram
Photo: Rita Ora/Instagram

Rita Ora did what she wanted this Easter.

Over the weekend, the pop star shared an Instagram carousel showing off her scenic holiday trip to Sydney, Australia.

In the 10-part photo dump, Ora donned two extravagant outfits dressing in typical Rita Ora fashion — sexy and stylish.

The post started out with a photo of Ora at the beach in a plunging, black beach cover-up with a cutout on her midriff. She let the long knitted dress flutter in the wind as it covered her matching black bikini. She completed the nearly-not-there look with bohemian-inspired jewelry and big black sunglasses.

The second photo gave a more close-up look at her necklaces, showing one larger clear crystal on a gold chain and a turquoise pendant on another. She followed that snap with a look at her second beach day look, which consisted of thick gold cuffs, matching belly chain, rings, a white T-shirt with a bustier and black bikini bottoms.

She added a picture of herself enjoying an Aperol spritz before she slipped on the bottom half of her second beach day look, which was a white mini skirt and abstract thigh-high platform boots. She also layered a matching blazer over top.

After a few snaps of her posing in the beach attire, she added a scenic photo of the rolling hills and water, a photo of her licking some ice cream and another photo of her in the black cover-up with the caption, "This Easter 🐣 I did what I wanted - praising you like I should - April 19th."

Fans praised the post in the comment section, writing, "You look gorgeous 🫶🏻🫶🏻," "Australia looks good on you ❤️," and even, "Must you have on a full look at the beach lol."

Rita Ora/Instagram
Rita Ora/Instagram

This nearly naked beach look comes after the star donned another nearly naked look at her own pre-Grammys party.

The singer-songwriter stepped out in a see-through sheer nude backless dress for her Los Angeles party to kick off the 65th Grammy Awards weekend, which was attended by Ora's husband, Taika Waititi, and some of the couple's famous friends.

She wore only a pair of black underwear with the dress, which was trimmed in black feathers that covered her chest. Ora finished the look with some modest jewelry and a pair of black Santoni heels.

