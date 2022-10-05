Rita Ora Appears to Debut Wedding Rings in Home Tour Video After Secretly Marrying Taika Waititi

PEOPLE previously confirmed Rita Ora and Taika Waititi had a "very small" wedding ceremony in August

Published on October 5, 2022 03:09 PM
Rita Ora opened the doors to her extraordinary Victorian-era home, and also appeared to show off her wedding rings in the process!

During a tour of her London home with Architectural Digest, the 31-year-old singer, who secretly wed movie director Taika Waititi in August, described how the home was originally built in the 1800s, and owned by illustrator Arthur Rackham, who did all the illustrations for classic books including Sleeping Beauty and Alice in Wonderland.

"The house has a lot of energy — good energy. All the sort of creative juices that I need and I kind of felt as soon as I walked in here," Ora said. As she continued to speak and show the finished furnishings of her beautiful new home, it was still hard not to be distracted by what looked like a her engagement ring and gold wedding band on her left hand.

The "Follow Me" singer has yet to publicly show off the new bling, despite recently opening up about her life with the 47-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom PEOPLE previously confirmed she had married over the summer.

During an interview on Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast in September, she said, "I'm in love, very much in love. I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love. Amen," as she broke into song.

She then explained how she always wanted the fairytale romance.

"I love love," Ora told the host. "I've always been such a believer in it and I always felt like — I always wanted the fairytale. That's what I grew up loving."

In August, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple got married in a "very small" ceremony. They sparked rumors after Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding rings on social media.

She and Waititi went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021 when Ora posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned that post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

The pair later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the August 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala.

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and starred in. He's made movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, and he's acted in films like Free Guy, Lightyear and The Mandalorian.

He split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

British singer/songwriter Ora recently released the single "Finish Line" and has acted in movies like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She's among the cast of the upcoming action movie Tin Soldier along with Jamie Foxx, and she lends her voice to the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

In September, Ora told Vogue Australia about keeping her love life mostly private. "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," she said at the time. "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. ... I learned a lot in my 20s."

