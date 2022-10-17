If you're counting down the days until Yellowstone returns, the wait is almost over — the first two episodes of season 5 will air back-to-back on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. and judging by the trailer, it looks like we're going to get plenty of Dutton family drama.

While we don't know what exactly is about to go down, one thing is certain: Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is a married man now, having wed his longtime love Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in the season 4 finale.

The two got engaged in season 3 in an emotional scene where Beth, the daughter of Montana ranch patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), proposed to Rip with a simple ring. "It's made from steel, it is unable to be broken and can weather any storm much like their relationship," says David Glasser, executive producer of Yellowstone and CEO of 101 Studios, of the piece.

"Our brilliant special effects team came up with the ring, knowing how important the look and feel would be to the viewer," he says. "The team took an actual steel pipe and rounded the corners. We thought from an editorial standpoint, this stayed authentic to who Rip and Beth are as a couple."

Rip's minimalist band may be one of a kind, but the Yellowstone team collaborated with famed British jewelry designer Stephen Webster to create a version of it that fans will be able to purchase starting Nov. 11 (sign up for the waitlist here!). "We wanted to team up with a designer who understands what the customer wants and what is on trend while staying true to the show," says Glasser. "We got the actual ring and Stephen interpreted it by using brass, PVD steel plated with gunmetal and a brushed finish."

The ring will be sold exclusively via Shop the Scenes, a new TV platform co-created by Jill Martin, Lifestyle Contributor for the TODAY show, that allows viewers to purchase items they see on their screens by scanning a QR code. In the case of Yellowstone, that means items such as John Dutton's cowboy hat, the horse saddle that appeared in season four and Beth's faux fur coat, plus you'll be able to explore key locations on the ranch like the bunkhouse and add what you see to your cart.

And Yellowstone isn't the only show you'll be able to virtually shop. Shop the Scenes is heading to the City of Light for season 3 of Emily in Paris, which means you'll be able to buy everything from Champere (only this version is actually delicious) and Pierre Cadault luggage to Chez Lavaux kitchenware and a mystery beauty product that will be a plot point in the upcoming season. "When Emily pitches a brand on the show, you will be able to buy that item in real time," says Martin. Based on the preview, Emily is hitting the ground running at her new agency which means your credit card is about to get a workout.