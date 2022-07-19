India's SWA Diamonds broke the Guinness World Record for most diamonds set in one ring with the mushroom-shaped bauble, which features 24,679 stones

Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record

Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record

Ring Containing More Than 24,000 Diamonds Sets Guinness World Record

A jeweler in India has broken the Guinness World Record for most diamonds set in one ring.

Guinness World Records shared the news on their website alongside photos of the ring, which features a mushroom shape and a whopping 24,679 diamonds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

SWA Diamonds Managing Director Abdul Gafur Anadiyan told GWR of their design, "The mushroom represents immortality and longevity."

The record was set on May 5, GWR says, with SWA Diamonds' creation, dubbed "Ami" — which means "immortality" in Sanskrit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

While a number of carats was not specified, GWR revealed that the ring weighs about three-quarters of a pound and has a value of around $95,243.

According to GWR, the ring contains "natural diamonds" (certified by the conflict-diamond-avoiding Kimberley Process), each placed by hand onto the base that was created from a 3D-printed mold.

Forty-one mushroom "petals" make up the base, which was formed from liquid gold poured into the 3D-printed mold.

GWR shared that the computer-generated design took nearly three months for SWA Diamonds to complete before starting to build the ring.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman's Diamond Ring Recovered from River After Falling from Husband's Pocket: "It's Never Coming off Again"

Anadiyan told the organization that "a team of qualified independent diamond experts and jewelry experts evaluated the ring" at International Gemological Institute Lab after it was created.

Experts counted the diamonds using a microscope and also evaluated and confirmed the stones' weight, carat, clarity, stone type and type of cut.

The previous record was held by Harshit Bansal of Renani Jewels in India who, in 2020, set the record with the Marigold/"Ring of Prosperity."