Riley Keough Appears in Plunging Back Dress for First Red Carpet Since Death of Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough walked the red carpet on Thursday for the Los Angeles premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The 33-year-old actress wore a striking, satin black gown that featured a plunging, deep v-cut and sparkled at the bottom. She paired the look with classic black pumps, matching gloves and long emerald-green earrings as she posed alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

The Australian stuntman stood beside Keough as she made her first red carpet appearance since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at age 54 on Jan. 12.

Keough stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series — which will premiere on the streaming service March 3 — as Daisy Jones, the leader of a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac who largely imploded due to a combination of fame, vices and complicated relationships.

The series is adapted from the Taylor Reid Jenkins' best-selling rock 'n' roll novel of the same name.

In an interview with PEOPLE in December, Keough opened up about how her character reminded her of her mom.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Keough echoed similar sentiments during her mother's public memorial in a speech delivered by her husband.

"I'm eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world... I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember the way you would cuddle me ... and the way you smelled," read Smith-Petersen onstage.

"I remember all the notes you'd leave in my lunchbox every day. I remember the feeling I'd get when I'd see you picking me up from school ... I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he continued. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart.

"I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us," he concluded. "If I didn't tell you every day, thank you."

Lisa Marie died last month after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

The singer-songwriter is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; her three daughters, Riley and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14; and her granddaughter. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.