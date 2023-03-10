Lifestyle Style Riley Keough Grabbed Takeout in the Same Birkenstocks Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff Wear Score your own pair before they inevitably sell out By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Riley Keough is leaning into her retro fashion era. Last week, the Daisy Jones & the Six star was spotted grabbing takeout in Calabasas, California, and her outfit was on par with her free-spirited character's style. For the Friday outing, Keough wore a simple white T-shirt, a $695 oversized denim maxi dress, $525 trendy sunglasses, and the ever-popular Birkenstock clogs. While her dress was definitely unusual, her footwear choice was not. Birkenstock clogs have been selling out over the past year thanks to various celebrity sightings and the shoes' seasonal versatility. Unlike the typical double buckle Birkenstock sandals you see everywhere in the summer, this closed-toe version can be worn year round. Stars like Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner, and Hilary Duff all favor the comfy and casual silhouette. Although Keuogh's exact pair — the Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog in mink suede — is sold out in most sizes, plenty of other styles are still available to shop at Nordstrom and Zappos. Birkenstock Clogs Birkenstock Boston Clog in Green Suede, $142; zappos.com Birkenstock Boston Clog in Antique White, $142; zappos.com Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog in Habana Oiled Leather, $155; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Iron Oil Leather, $158; zappos.com Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Mocha, $158; zappos.com Birkenstock Soft Footbed Clog in Black Suede, $158; nordstrom.com Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog in Mocha, $170; zappos.com Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds Birkenstock clogs feature the same moldable cork footbed all of the brand's shoes are designed with for maximum comfort, plus an adjustable pin buckle to secure the slip-on sandal so it doesn't, well, slip off while you're walking. The fan-favorite Boston clog comes in suede, leather, and shearling versions, all of which are available in a variety of colors like taupe, mocha, black, and white. Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog in Antique White, $142; zappos.com Easily step into the backless shoes for quick errands like Keough's takeout run, or wear them to casual outings like coffee dates and picnics once it warms up. Take a cue from Keough and add a pair of Birkenstock Boston Clogs to your footwear rotation this spring — and hurry, because this effortless style never stays in stock for long. Catch new episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six on Prime Video every Friday in March. Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog in Green Suede, $142; zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog in Habana Oiled Leather, $155; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Birkenstock Soft Footbed Clog in Black Suede, $158; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Iron Oil Leather, $158; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Mocha, $158; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Shearling in Mocha, $170; zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 55 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About This Ice Roller Wakes Me Up in the Morning Better Than Coffee Can, and It's on Sale for $10 Today A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon