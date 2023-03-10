Riley Keough Grabbed Takeout in the Same Birkenstocks Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff Wear

Score your own pair before they inevitably sell out

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 02:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Riley Keough Birkenstock clogs TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Riley Keough is leaning into her retro fashion era.

Last week, the Daisy Jones & the Six star was spotted grabbing takeout in Calabasas, California, and her outfit was on par with her free-spirited character's style. For the Friday outing, Keough wore a simple white T-shirt, a $695 oversized denim maxi dress, $525 trendy sunglasses, and the ever-popular Birkenstock clogs.

While her dress was definitely unusual, her footwear choice was not. Birkenstock clogs have been selling out over the past year thanks to various celebrity sightings and the shoes' seasonal versatility. Unlike the typical double buckle Birkenstock sandals you see everywhere in the summer, this closed-toe version can be worn year round. Stars like Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner, and Hilary Duff all favor the comfy and casual silhouette.

Although Keuogh's exact pair — the Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clog in mink suede — is sold out in most sizes, plenty of other styles are still available to shop at Nordstrom and Zappos.

Birkenstock Clogs

Birkenstock clogs feature the same moldable cork footbed all of the brand's shoes are designed with for maximum comfort, plus an adjustable pin buckle to secure the slip-on sandal so it doesn't, well, slip off while you're walking. The fan-favorite Boston clog comes in suede, leather, and shearling versions, all of which are available in a variety of colors like taupe, mocha, black, and white.

Birkenstock Boston
Zappos

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog in Antique White, $142; zappos.com

Easily step into the backless shoes for quick errands like Keough's takeout run, or wear them to casual outings like coffee dates and picnics once it warms up. Take a cue from Keough and add a pair of Birkenstock Boston Clogs to your footwear rotation this spring — and hurry, because this effortless style never stays in stock for long.

Catch new episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six on Prime Video every Friday in March.

Birkenstock Boston
Zappos

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Clog in Green Suede, $142; zappos.com

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Soft Clog (Men)
Nordstrom

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Clog in Habana Oiled Leather, $155; nordstrom.com

Boston Soft Footbed Clog (Women)
Nordstrom

Buy It! Birkenstock Soft Footbed Clog in Black Suede, $158; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed
Zappos

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Iron Oil Leather, $158; zappos.com

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed (Unisex)
Zappos

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog in Mocha, $158; zappos.com

Birkenstock Boston Shearling
Zappos

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Shearling in Mocha, $170; zappos.com

