Riley Burruss Says She's Shopping in Mom Kandi Burruss' Closet After Her Weight Loss Journey

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Riley Burruss opened up to PEOPLE at BravoCon about how her style has evolved since losing over 50 pounds

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

and
Published on October 18, 2022 05:42 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19091 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kandi Burruss, Riley Burruss
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Riley Burruss is taking some fashion inspiration from her mom Kandi Burruss' wardrobe.

Riley, 20, caught up with PEOPLE at BravoCon where she reflected on her weight loss journey. Four years ago she opened up about losing 52 pounds, and now she says she's not looking at the scale. But she is looking through her mother Kandi's closet.

The daughter of the Xscape singer is even inspiring her mom: "Now I think that she sees me shopping in her closet, she feels a bit more pressured," Riley jokes with PEOPLE.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Riley Burruss
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

In 2018, Riley's family was notably open with her journey, as Kandi spoke about her daughter's road from from 220 lbs. to 168 lbs. Back then, Kandi revealed that Riley had been bullied by online trolls over her appearance, but soon began to encourage others in their own roads to weight loss.

These days, however, Riley isn't too focused on numbers. "Honestly, I will say after the first time you lose weight, you try not to look at the numbers because it's more about a mental thing, so I tried not to do the number thing," she tells PEOPLE. "... I feel like when you're bigger, you don't realize what size you are until after, so I don't even really remember. It's been a minute, so I've had to keep getting new clothes."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kandi-burruss/" data-inlink="true">Kandi Burruss</a>, Riley Burruss, Todd Tucker, Dolores Catania, Frankie Catania, Frank Catania
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty

As Riley explained, it's been a while since fans of the show got a glimpse of her, despite her updating her social media accounts pretty regularly. "Everyone saw my process when I was younger, like 16," she explains. "I feel like it's a lot more shocking for people because I haven't been in the spotlight recently."

"So I'm not saying no one's been paying attention to me, but no one's been checking. But I've just been working, trying to figure things out. I've done it before, so it was more about getting my own goal."

Kandi herself opened up last month about the recent online attacks directed toward Bravo stars' children, and specifically Riley, who she said had to deal with her "weight issues growing up in the public eye." Bravo itself released a statement combatting "harmful" comments directed toward children affiliated with the network.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

"People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood. You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don't want your kids to be bullied online," Kandi said. "It's just really terrible."

Kandi is also the mother of Blaze, 2, and son Ace Wells, 6, and reached out to RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais as a fellow mother, since Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, has continued to endure hateful online bullying. As she explained to PEOPLE, she even noticed "somebody was posting that [Riley] was pregnant and she was so upset about it."

"The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it's not cool. It's crazy," Kandi continued. "This is a TV show at the end of the day. Words definitely matter."

