Rihanna's High Fashion Wax Figure Revealed!



Dave Allocca/Startraks



She’s one of the hottest acts in the world so it only makes sense that Rihanna is now immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds. The stylish body double of the “Rude Boy” songstress was unveiled at the museum’s Washington D.C. location this morning to much fanfare. Clad in a black lace corset, fitted jacket, pants and black silk heels, the sleek look-a-like figure was modeled after the outfit that Rihanna wore to French design house Balmain’s show during Paris Fashion Week last October. In a nod to the singer’s signature rocker-glam style, Madame Tussauds outfitted the chic figure with a large glittering pin, sparkling gold-and-diamond ring, giant diamond earrings and tennis bracelet. And while Rihanna was not on hand for the big reveal on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds confirms to PEOPLE that the stylish star got a sneak peek of her figure last week “and absolutely loved it.” So much in fact that the singer Tweeted a photo of her sneak preview, and made it her Twitter picture! Beginning today through September 30, fans who stop by Madame Tussauds Washington D.C. and mention the word “umbrella” will receive a buy-one-get-one-free admission! Check out madametussauds.com for more information. –Gillian Koenig and Jessie Goldberg

CHECK OUT OTHER STARS AND THEIR WAX LOOK-ALIKES HERE!