Several other brands including KKW Beauty, The Honest Company and Flower Beauty joined the blackout movement

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Closes Globally to Observe Blackout Tuesday: 'We Are Not Staying Silent'

Rihanna's company is honoring George Floyd and bringing awareness to the tragedies of racial injustice.

On Tuesday, the singer's brand spoke out in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and shared that they would be partaking in #BlackoutTuesday, an initiative circulating across social media to go dark for a day to focus attention on racial inequality and the voices who need to be heard.

Rihanna's brand, Fenty Beauty, shared a statement that they are "not staying silent and we are not standing by."

"The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn't stop with financial donations and words of support," the brand wrote. "In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families and our colleagues across the industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday."

In support of the initiative, Fenty announced that they would be closing their business globally for the entire day, adding "this is not a day off, this is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change, this is a day to #PullUp."

Many other brands followed suit and announced Tuesday that they would be observing the blackout as well.

Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner's makeup brand, uploaded a photo of a black screen with the caption, "Black Lives Matter #blackouttuesday."

Jessica Alba's natural baby and beauty brand, The Honest Company, shared on Instagram that in an effort to "make space for the voices who need to be heard most," the company will join the #amplifymelanatedvoices movement and be muting their feed for the entire week.

"We stand in solidarity with the black community. We are listening and we are learning," the brand wrote.

Kim Kardashian West's company, KKW Beauty, shared similar sentiments on Twitter, noting that they would be "going dark on social media channels to honor George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and the countless others that have senselessly lost their lives due to racial injustice."

"In doing so, we make digital space to raise the voices that need to be heard," the company noted.

FLOWER Beauty, Drew Barrymore's cosmetic brand, is also participating in #blackouttuesday and #amplifymelanatedvoices.

"At FLOWER, we are always striving to listen, to learn, and to be better," the brand shared.

A statement circulating social media said the initiative is an "urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change."

Floyd's death has sparked ongoing nationwide protests. The demonstrations began earlier last week in Minneapolis when footage of him being pinned to the ground for almost nine minutes began circulating online. In the video, three other cops stood by as Floyd said repeatedly he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop. Floyd was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. He was 46.

All four officers were fired last week, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.