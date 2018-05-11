Rihanna Says Her Wedding Gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Will Be 'Extreme'

Rihanna has been teasing her new lingerie line for weeks modeling her ultra-revealing designs with sultry photos and the time has finally come when you can snag her provocative pieces for yourself. Her latest design endeavor, Savage x Fenty, officially dropped at midnight and fans were so excited to get their hands on pieces, the website actually formed wait lines (which understandably left a lot of people fuming!).

This morning, the website seems to be back up and running, and some items in her 90-piece collection are already sold out!

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna said in a press release. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

The star spoke with ET at the launch of her pop-up shop saying this line is really for any person in one’s life. “[The line has] sexy gifts for your girlfriends, whether you’re a man, whether you’re a woman, whether you’re just a best friend. The best gift is lingerie, we all want that,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff that feels really comfortable, comfortable enough to wear under like a T-shirt and jeans. You need those everyday situations, and you need the stuff that takes you out of your box.”

That even includes any newlyweds you know. “We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation,” she said. “But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be.”

Rihanna has some very famous friends tying the knot soon — they would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and the singer says her gift to them is going to be “extreme.” (Like Rihanna would do it any other way!)

“I think you have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift,” she explained.

Prince Harry met Rihanna during his Caribbean tour in 2016, and the pair took HIV tests together to raise awareness on World AIDS Day.

While Rihanna has not confirmed whether or not she’ll be attending the royal wedding on May 19, it definitely sounds like she has a naughty surprise headed to soon-to-be newlyweds.

Just like her groundbreaking makeup line, Fenty Beauty and its diverse range of foundation shades, she made her lingerie line just as inclusive by offering a range of nude shades for various skin tones and a wide range of sizes spanning from 32A – 44DD for bras and XS – 3X for underwear and sleepwear.

And it gets even better: She also made everything ridiculously affordable. That’s right, bras range from $39 – $59. Underwear go for $14.50-$29. And the most expensive piece doesn’t even hit $100 — the corset is the priciest piece at $89.

When you start shopping, keep in mind that there are four main design categories. “On the Reg” for casual T-shirt bras and seamless undies. “U Cute” with girly bralettes and lace undies. “Damn” is more suggestive with rompers, garters and bodysuits. And “Black Widow” is the most risqué of them all – with cupless bodysuits and half-cup and completely cupless bras.

As you can see from a handful of pieces below, it spans from totally tame to totally risqué styles, guaranteeing she’ll have something for everyone.

In addition to bras and underwear, she offers accessories too. From whips and crops to lace eye masks, fluffy handcuffs, garters and hand restraints, she thought of everything.

You can shop the entire new line at SavageX.com.