The singer and mogul continued to turn her errand runs into must-see fashion moments by wearing a pair of Tom Ford for Gucci jeans (from the 1999 runway!) to a Los Angeles bookstore

Rihanna Throws It Back to 1999 (Literally!) with Vintage Jeans and a Fuzzy Hat: See Her Look

Rihanna Looks Flawless in Giant Fur Hat and Feathered Jeans as She Shuts Down LA Bookstore for Private Shopping Session.

Rihanna Looks Flawless in Giant Fur Hat and Feathered Jeans as She Shuts Down LA Bookstore for Private Shopping Session. Image zoom

Rihanna just won't quit.

After practically shutting down a Beverly Hills grocery store earlier this week — strutting through the parking lot in an unbuttoned Celine Homme Hawaiin shirt teamed with pink boxers peeking through her denim mini skirt — the multi-hyphenate mogul and fashion icon, 33, has (somehow) managed to outdo herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Rih embarked on a private shopping trip at a Los Angeles bookstore in vintage Gucci by Tom Ford beaded and feather-adorned jeans from the house's spring/summer 1999 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the statement pants with a plain white tee, a Fendi baguette, strappy stilettos, a custom fur Benny Andallo hat and a bright red lip.

Earlier this week, the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills in a Celine Homme Hawaiin shirt, a denim skirt and strappy white heels. Of course, in true Rihanna fashion, her styling choices took this outfit to the next level.

The star left her silky shirt mostly unbuttoned, to expose a lacy pink bralette and matching boxers. She piled on chunky gold jewelry and added a neon green face mask and black-and-white checkered sunglasses to complete the look — if this doesn't motivate you to ditch the sweatpants this summer, we're not sure what will.

Rihanna's super-chic outings come after the singer celebrated her album Anti spending five consecutive years on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Black female artist to reach that milestone in the history of the chart.

"grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle 🙏🏿 #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth 💪🏿congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team," she wrote on Instagram last week.

In the comment section of the post, Rihanna seemed to tease that she would be releasing new music soon.