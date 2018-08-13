Rihanna is on fire — as far as her latest beach ensemble is concerned.

The singer, 30, debuted new braids and showed off her curves over the weekend, during a beach vacation to celebrate her friend and hair guru Yusef Williams’ birthday. Rih, dressed in a bright red bra top and a high-cut bikini bottom, posed between a group of friends on the beach in a photo that was captured by her best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram. And right on cue, her fans are going wild over the shot.

“She did say she was gonna get back in the gym,” wrote one commenter, while another noted her new hairstyle and “on fleek” body.

Earlier this month, Rihanna opened up to Vogue UK about her figure, which she referred to as “thicc.”

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” she told the magazine. “I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’

Courtesy mdollas11/ Instagram

The star notes, however, that attaining the body she desires isn’t as simple as it seems. “But, you know, it comes with a price,” she says of working out. “You want to have a butt, then you have a gut,” she said.

But there’s no questioning her confidence. As if she isn’t already radiating it, the star shared in American Vogue‘s June issue that she’s comfortable in her own skin.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said.

The superstar’s size-inclusive lingerie line Savage x Fenty, which launched in May, is focused on empowering women.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” the told Vogue, adding. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them—ever.”