And suddenly we're feeling inspired to change out of our work-from-home sweatpants

Rihanna Brings the Glam During Grocery Store Run in a Tweed Blazer and Pearl Necklaces

Rihanna has a late night shopping trip in Whole Foods, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2021

Rihanna has a late night shopping trip in Whole Foods, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2021

If there's one thing we've learned from Rihanna during shutdowns and canceled red carpets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that you don't need an excuse to serve looks — any errand or outing can be a fashion moment if you try hard enough.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate star, 33, was spotted arriving at Whole Foods in New York City in ripped baggy jeans, a tweed blazer with shoulder pads (styled unbuttoned to expose her lacy black bra), Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, a green Yankees ball cap and a luxuriously thick strand of pearls. And that is how billionaires go grocery shopping.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rihanna shopping in Whole Foods with her Cousin, Tribeca, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2021 Credit: BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur's glamorous outing comes days after her first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, sold out in just a few hours. Naturally, she celebrated in bed with a bowl of caviar served on a silver platter.

"how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!" Rihanna captioned her Instagram post. The singer appears to be pantless is the photos, wearing only a black hoodie and sunglasses as she digs into the treat.

The new perfume is "spicy and sweet all at once," according to a Fenty Beauty press release, and is inspired by Rihanna's favorite cities: Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York City, Paris and L.A. It features notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

Rihanna/Instagram Credit: Rihanna/Instagram

Earlier this month, the singer and mogul joined the ranks of the ultra-wealthy, according to Forbes, which reported that the star's net worth is an estimated $1.7 billion.

Rihanna's impressive earnings secured her spot as the wealthiest female musician in the world. She's also now the second-wealthiest female entertainer — right behind the one-and-only Oprah Winfrey, Forbes reported.

Forbes estimated that about $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which Rihanna launched in Sept. 2017 to high praise. Since first introducing her shade-inclusive makeup brand, Rihanna later expanded into Fenty Skin and now fragrance.