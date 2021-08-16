Rihanna Brings the Glam During Grocery Store Run in a Tweed Blazer and Pearl Necklaces

And suddenly we're feeling inspired to change out of our work-from-home sweatpants

By Hanna Flanagan
August 16, 2021 01:49 PM
Advertisement
Credit: TheBigSHotApp/Shutterstock

If there's one thing we've learned from Rihanna during shutdowns and canceled red carpets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that you don't need an excuse to serve looks — any errand or outing can be a fashion moment if you try hard enough.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate star, 33, was spotted arriving at Whole Foods in New York City in ripped baggy jeans, a tweed blazer with shoulder pads (styled unbuttoned to expose her lacy black bra), Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, a green Yankees ball cap and a luxuriously thick strand of pearls. And that is how billionaires go grocery shopping.

Credit: BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur's glamorous outing comes days after her first Fenty fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, sold out in just a few hours. Naturally, she celebrated in bed with a bowl of caviar served on a silver platter.

RELATED: Of Course Rihanna Runs Errands in a Denim Mini Skirt, Exposed Boxers and Strappy Sandals

"how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!" Rihanna captioned her Instagram post. The singer appears to be pantless is the photos, wearing only a black hoodie and sunglasses as she digs into the treat. 

The new perfume is "spicy and sweet all at once," according to a Fenty Beauty press release, and is inspired by Rihanna's favorite cities: Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York City, Paris and L.A. It features notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

Credit: Rihanna/Instagram

Earlier this month, the singer and mogul joined the ranks of the ultra-wealthy, according to Forbes, which reported that the star's net worth is an estimated $1.7 billion.

RELATED: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Heat Things Up While Holding Hands During Miami Date Night

Rihanna's impressive earnings secured her spot as the wealthiest female musician in the world. She's also now the second-wealthiest female entertainer — right behind the one-and-only Oprah WinfreyForbes reported. 

Forbes estimated that about $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which Rihanna launched in Sept. 2017 to high praise. Since first introducing her shade-inclusive makeup brand, Rihanna later expanded into Fenty Skin and now fragrance.

Another portion of Rihanna's wealth (Forbes approximates $270 million) comes from her size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which the star debuted in 2018.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com