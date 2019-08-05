Rihanna Wows in Giant Pink Feather Ensemble at Crop Over Carnival in Barbados

After skipping the event last year, Rihanna has returned to Barbados for the annual Crop Over Festival and her outfit did not disappoint!

For this year’s Kadooment Day parade on Monday, the singer, 31, switched up her look by wearing a fuschia mini dress adorned with massive pink feathers.

Rihanna completed the ensemble with rhinestone embellished pointed toe heels and styled her hair in bantu knots. She also wore dangling earrings and covered her eyelids in green eyeshadow and more rhinestones.

Her 2019 costume is very different from her previous, more revealing looks for the carnival.

In 2017, Rihanna turned heads in a fully bedazzled lingerie set, a traditional outfit choice for Crop Over attendees.

Her bra was covered in sparkling iridescent crystals paired with a matching jeweled thong, bands of leg jewelry and Diamond Girl Fishnets by d.bleu.dazzled.

She took the costume to the next level with massive hot pink, green and turquoise feathered wings and, of course, her bright turquoise hair.

A lot has changed for the Grammy winner since her 2017 appearance at the festival.

Rihanna, whom Forbes recently named the world’s richest female musician, has stayed busy since releasing the critically acclaimed Anti in 2016: she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. She also recently announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM.

She is also working on her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, which has not yet gotten a release date.

In addition to her bustling career, Rihanna is in a serious relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel.

In June, Rihanna opened up about their romance to Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine. She explained Jameel has inspired her to fit more personal days into her busy schedule.

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” she said. “I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”