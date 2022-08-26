Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City

New parents Rihanna and A&AP Rocky have made a habit of stepping out in the Big Apple for late night meals and strolls

By
Published on August 26, 2022 09:19 AM
EXCLUSIVE: New parents Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out for a late dinner looking amazing in New York City.
Photo: WavyPeter/Splash/Backgrid/SplashNews.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late night dinner again.

In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.

Both were as stylish as ever. Rihanna, 34, opted for a monochromatic look that included a forest green silky-top paired with a leather mini skirt of the same hue. The Fenty Beauty founder paired the ensemble with strappy sandals, gold jewelry, dark shades, and a black lace bra.

Rocky, 33, also kept one color in mind for his look, wearing a head-to-toe all-black ensemble. The rapper kept cool in a sleeveless tank which he paired with a knit tactical-looking vest, both worn over black pants and chunky boots.

While his outfit kept it simple with a color scheme, he made up for it with his jewelry. He rocked a large ring, bracelet, watch, earrings and necklace — all sparkling "like diamonds in the sky."

EXCLUSIVE: New parents Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out for a late dinner looking amazing in New York City.
WavyPeter/Splash/Backgrid/SplashNews.com

Rihanna and Rocky have yet to publicly announce their son's name.

A source close to the proud parents told PEOPLE back in May that the pair were "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the source said shortly after the baby's birth. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

Added the insider: "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty

In addition to being a new dad, Rocky has also been dealing with some legal issues. On Aug. 17, the "D.M.B." rapper — whose real name is Rakim Meyers — made an appearance at a Los Angeles courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm.

The arraignment stems from an alleged shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, in which Rocky was claimed to have aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend, A$AP Relli, during a "heated discussion,' according to a release issued from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The rapper than allegedly shot twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rocky has not spoken out about the incident. He appeared in person at the L.A. court to enter the not guilty pleas, and only spoke to confirm his name and acknowledge that his rights had been read to him, The Independent reported.

Related Articles
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted heading to dinner in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
US Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 August 2022. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper remains free on 550,000 US dollars bond and is due back in court on 02 November.
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges
A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna Sports Thigh-High Boots with Miniskirt on Night Out with A$AP Rocky
ASAP Rocky attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France.
A$AP Relli Says He Plans to File Civil Suit Against A$AP Rocky for Allegedly Shooting Him: Report
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Go For A Late Night Stroll At A Park In New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Early Morning Stroll Through N.Y.C. 3 Months After Welcoming Baby
*EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go for a late-night dinner date in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Dinner Date in New York City After Welcoming Baby Boy
Rihanna Shows Off Her Juicy Pout in New Product Promo as She Makes First Appearance Since Baby's Birth . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xohWbpOX2JA
Rihanna Shows Off Her Juicy Pout in New Fenty Beauty Promo as She Makes First Appearance Since Baby's Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Credit Brianna Capozzi. ASAP ROCKY RIHANNA. Dazed Magazine
A$AP Rocky Says He and Rihanna Just 'Happen to Look Good Together Naturally'
Rihanna Stars in A$AP Rock's New Music Video for 'D.M.B.'
Watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Tie the Knot in (Pretend!) Wedding for New 'D.M.B.' Music Video
rihanna
The Most Stunning Photos of Rihanna's Baby Bump
Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood on April 1, 2022.
Pregnant Rihanna Wears a 'Baby Daddy' T-Shirt for Casual Early Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in L.A.
Santa Monica, CA - Parents-to-be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take advantage of their last moments before their child is born as they step out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two are seen arriving for their baby shower dinner with friends and family. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Enjoys 'Happy and Relaxed' Dinner Outing with A$AP Rocky After His Arrest, Source Says
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky on His Hopes as a Father After Welcoming Baby with Rihanna: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
*EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna puts her baby bump on display grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi!
Pregnant Rihanna Wears Hot Pink Mini Dress for Night at Dinner