Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late night dinner again.

In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.

Both were as stylish as ever. Rihanna, 34, opted for a monochromatic look that included a forest green silky-top paired with a leather mini skirt of the same hue. The Fenty Beauty founder paired the ensemble with strappy sandals, gold jewelry, dark shades, and a black lace bra.

Rocky, 33, also kept one color in mind for his look, wearing a head-to-toe all-black ensemble. The rapper kept cool in a sleeveless tank which he paired with a knit tactical-looking vest, both worn over black pants and chunky boots.

While his outfit kept it simple with a color scheme, he made up for it with his jewelry. He rocked a large ring, bracelet, watch, earrings and necklace — all sparkling "like diamonds in the sky."

WavyPeter/Splash/Backgrid/SplashNews.com

Rihanna and Rocky have yet to publicly announce their son's name.

A source close to the proud parents told PEOPLE back in May that the pair were "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the source said shortly after the baby's birth. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

Added the insider: "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Rich Fury/Getty

In addition to being a new dad, Rocky has also been dealing with some legal issues. On Aug. 17, the "D.M.B." rapper — whose real name is Rakim Meyers — made an appearance at a Los Angeles courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm.

The arraignment stems from an alleged shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, in which Rocky was claimed to have aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend, A$AP Relli, during a "heated discussion,' according to a release issued from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The rapper than allegedly shot twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rocky has not spoken out about the incident. He appeared in person at the L.A. court to enter the not guilty pleas, and only spoke to confirm his name and acknowledge that his rights had been read to him, The Independent reported.