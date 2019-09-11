Rihanna Wants to Collaborate with Lizzo on Her Savage x Fenty Lingerie: 'She's So Badass'

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lizzo is most likely feeling “Good as Hell” right now because she just got praised by none other than Rihanna.

Before her Fenty x Savage lingerie fashion show, Rihanna revealed that she’d love to collaborate with Lizzo on her brand.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.”

She continued by saying that Lizzo represents “everything” that Savage stands for. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

Last month, Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna slid into her DMs “to tell me that I performed good.”

“She said I f—– the stage like it was my side bitch,” Lizzo told ET. “Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line.”

She also revealed that she’d love to collaborate with the superstar. “I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna,” Lizzo said.

Looks like the time has come for a collab on her next Savage x Fenty line.

For now, Rihanna just debuted her latest collection at a performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Tuesday. She created a full dance show while unveiling her latest lingerie designs. The fashion spectacular jam-packed with musical performances will air on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

“Oh my god I’m too involved. I want a break but I’m a control freak so I do everything,” Rihanna told ET about her commitment to the line. “I see everything. There’s not one step of the way, there’s not one lace trim, there’s not one bra strap, there’s not one hardware color, there is not one bow on a panty that I do not see and approve.”

She admitted that it’s a lot of work, but her consumers’ needs are always in the back of her mind.

“Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things,” she said. “I’ve always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand but to see the way that we’re perceived in the lingerie world, to see people feeling included it also puts a different pressure on me. It makes me feel like now we cannot neglect those consumers. Now that consumer is one that’s been neglected before and I’m not going to let that happen here.”

Rihanna has long been praised for making strides towards increased inclusivity and body diversity in the fashion world and during her Fenty clothing pop-up at The Webster in New York City in June, fans went wild when she featured curvy mannequins modeling her designs throughout the store.

And last year, model Slick Woods famously walked the runway in lingerie while 9 months pregnant, and actually closed the show while in labor.

Here’ showing a collaboration with Lizzo is next on Rihanna’s to-do list.