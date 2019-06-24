Rihanna Praised for Using Curvy Mannequins 'with Love Handles' at Fenty Clothing Pop-Up Store

Rihanna is making huge strides towards increased inclusivity and body diversity in the fashion world.

When the Fenty mogul, 31, opened her first Fenty clothing pop-up at The Webster in N.Y.C.’s SoHo district complete with curvy mannequins modeling her designs featured throughout the store, fans applauded her on social media for displaying a range of sizes. Many also said they loved seeing mannequins that reflected their actual body shape.

“BREAKING NEWS: Rihanna is praised for using a curvy mannequin that has ‘love handles’ and a stomach ‘pouch’ in her Fenty store – as women admit it’s the ‘first time’ they have ever seen their body represented,” one fan tweeted.

Another person wrote: “It’s beautiful and a relief to see. Realistic models and mannequins can only benefit the stores/designers. People can see what they will literally look like in the clothes selling more clothing and lowering returns.”

One customer who visited the store said seeing the curvaceous mannequin reminded her of her own curves. “I was today years old when I seen my first mannequin with hip dips like me ! Thank you Fenty,” the fan tweeted.

I was today years old when I seen my first mannequin with hip dips like me ! Thank you Fenty. https://t.co/Yztx9JEuHy — karema ✨ (@karemadaniele) June 19, 2019

Holy Shit! A mannequin with hip dips like me! First time I’ve ever seen this😍 fenty ruling the world https://t.co/yujhp1xqwD — Emily. (@EmilyRyde_) June 20, 2019

!!!! I have hip dips and saw it as an imperfection and now a fenty mannequin has them and they look bomb 😩 https://t.co/lwdv2WnUpf — Sydney Petroski (@Sydothekiddo_) June 20, 2019

The mannequin has a little tum and hips. Ok ok!! Rihanna gets it👌🏽#FENTY https://t.co/9yFGOvnmov — Jay Angie (@ClassyHippyLife) June 19, 2019

Rihanna recently opened up about changes in her own body, saying that it has made her hyper-aware of varying shapes and sizes while designing.

“Of course we have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories,” she told E! News. “But then I want to see it on my body. I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips — and now I have boobs that I never had before!”

She added, “All of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff.”

Fenty isn’t the only fashion brand that has started showcasing varying mannequin sizes in its stores. Nike also introduced a line-up of curvy mannequins at its new-and-improved London flagship as part of a special floor dedicated just to women earlier this month.

“To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” Nike said in a press release, according to CNN.

The third level of the store now features “a full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins” as well as extended options for shoppers for the first time in the store’s history. Nike’s announcement received much praise on Twitter, with many people saying it’s a step in the right direction.

“Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered,” one user wrote.

“This is the first time in my 30 years on Earth I have seen a different shape of mannequin 👏👏👏👏,” another added.