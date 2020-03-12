The Hype House has some major competition.

On March 6, Rihanna unveiled Fenty Beauty’s version of a TikTok House for content creators, “to collaborate, express, learn, and build community,” at a party celebrating the brand’s newly released Full Frontal Mascara, Fenty Beauty states in a press release.

The Fenty Beauty House is just the latest collaboration house (a place for TikTok stars to focus solely on producing content) to pop up in Los Angeles. According to Billboard, beauty influencers Emmy Combs (@emmycombss), Makayla (@makayladid), Savannah Palacio (@savpalacio), Kamaboko Gonpachiro (@challxn) and Dawn (@thedawndishsoap) are the lucky five chosen to stay in Rihanna’s first-ever TikTok House, which boasts natural light, makeup stations and a pantry fully-stocked with Fenty Beauty products.

Fenty Beauty said in the press release: “TikTokers living at #FentyBeautyHouse will raid the fully stocked “Makeup Pantry” to create the #FentyFace, glow with the flow with killer radiance, and peep endless eye and lip essentials, with Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way.”

The diverse group of Fenty Beauty House members have already posted several videos from the official Fenty Beauty TikTok account, sharing easy makeup hacks and demonstrating how to create the signature “Fenty Beauty Face” using products like the Pro Filt’r Foundation, the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick and the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter.

Image zoom Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” she said at the launch party, according to Billboard. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist Priscilla Ono also shows off her incredible skills in a few videos for the TikTok page, which has over 400,000 followers and 4.6 million likes.

Ono — who is also Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist — shared one of the clips on Instagram with the caption, “It rains product at the @fentybeauty TikTok house 👌🏽 my first TikTok heyyy😎”

“😍😍😍😍” the official Fenty Beauty account said in the comment section. While another Instagram user joked, “Man y’all throwing those fenty products, throw them my way please 😭”