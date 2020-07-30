Rihanna Was Worried About the Reaction to Her 2015 Met Gala Gown: 'People Are Gonna Laugh at Me!'
The singer was so nervous to walk the red carpet, she had her driver go around the block three times before debuting the now-iconic gown
If there's one star that never fails to deliver the most show-stopping looks at the Met Gala, it's Rihanna. From an architectural floral rosette confection by Comme de Garçons to a heavily embellished John Galliano complete with a papal mitre, RiRi's looks go down in fashion history as some of the best. But one of her most iconic dresses — the headline-making 55 lb. gown by Chinese couturier Guo Pei — almost didn't even make it on the Met Gala red carpet.
Over five years after Rihanna debuted the over-the-top confection at the 2015 Met Gala, the star told Access that she had her car circle the Metropolitan Museum of Art three times before she exited because she was so nervous about the world's reaction.
"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much.’ I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns,” she said.
“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m a clown, people are gonna laugh at me. This is too much. I thought that. I circled like three times, I'm not even joking. Finally it was like, whatever let's just go," Rihanna continued.
Making the decision to step out onto the red carpet wasn't her only challenge. Physically getting out of the car and walking up the steps with the heavy gown proved to be very difficult for Rihanna too. "The choreography of getting in the car and getting out, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the door, where does the coat go, where do I sit," she explained.
Ultimately, despite her pre-carpet nerves, Rihanna's glad she went through with the statement-making design. "I don't regret it," she said.
In 2015, Pei, who designed the gown for Rihanna told WWD that she was surprised the singer decided to go with the canary yellow gown.
"I actually didn’t think the dress was the right one for her,” Pei said. “I thought it would be too heavy and too hot, but she was so touched the moment she put it on.”