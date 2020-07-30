The singer was so nervous to walk the red carpet, she had her driver go around the block three times before debuting the now-iconic gown

Rihanna Was Worried About the Reaction to Her 2015 Met Gala Gown: 'People Are Gonna Laugh at Me!'

Over five years after Rihanna debuted the over-the-top confection at the 2015 Met Gala, the star told Access that she had her car circle the Metropolitan Museum of Art three times before she exited because she was so nervous about the world's reaction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much.’ I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m a clown, people are gonna laugh at me. This is too much. I thought that. I circled like three times, I'm not even joking. Finally it was like, whatever let's just go," Rihanna continued.

Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty

Making the decision to step out onto the red carpet wasn't her only challenge. Physically getting out of the car and walking up the steps with the heavy gown proved to be very difficult for Rihanna too. "The choreography of getting in the car and getting out, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the door, where does the coat go, where do I sit," she explained.

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage

Ultimately, despite her pre-carpet nerves, Rihanna's glad she went through with the statement-making design. "I don't regret it," she said.

In 2015, Pei, who designed the gown for Rihanna told WWD that she was surprised the singer decided to go with the canary yellow gown.