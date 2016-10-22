WATCH: Rihanna Teaches Her Niece Majesty How to Do a Manicure

She may have received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, but Rihanna deserves a prize for best aunt of the year!

The “Work” singer shared a sweet video on Instagram where she taught her niece, Majesty, how to paint her nails.

In the clip, the 28-year-old singer sits at a table with the little girl on her lap and holds onto Majesty’s little hand, gently guiding the toddler as she paints her nails with lilac polish.

Majesty then got a turn at trying to paint her toes with blue nail polish by herself. In an adorable follow-up post, the singer wrote “Aunty Oh Na Na taught me #Majesty.”

Manicures seem to be a tradition between Rihanna and her niece. In early October, she shared another video of Majesty enjoying a manicure.

The Barbados native has had plenty of time to spend with her family after wrapping her Anti World Tour and after news broke that she and Drake have an open relationship.

A source told PEOPLE in early October that the singers are still together “but it’s an open thing.”