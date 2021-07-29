Rihanna Supports Leah McSweeney's Clothing Line After Ramona Singer Diss on RHONY

Rihanna shared a photo of herself rocking a piece from McSweeney's clothing collection on Instagram Wednesday after the singer's name was mentioned during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During Tuesday's episode of the hit reality show, McSweeney name-dropped Rihanna while in a playful scuffle with castmate Ramona Singer.

"Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something," Singer said mockingly to McSweeney, who countered back to her, "You aren't exactly my demographic, so it's all good."

"I already have Rihanna wearing my s---, you think I need you wearing my s---?" the reality star added in her rebuttal.

After the episode aired, Rihanna, 33, promptly posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt from McSweeney's clothing collection, paired with an array of gold-colored jewelry pieces, sunglasses and a furry black bucket hat.

Alongside the fashionable photo, Rihanna also shared a video of the RHONY scene, as she wrote, "what was said @ramonasinger ? 😂 #RHONY," with her post.

In the comments section of Rihanna's snapshot, McSweeney shared a thankful message with the hitmaker, writing, "I love you so much 😂❤️🔥."

Elsewhere, the Instagram account for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live also tuned into the drama, commenting on the post: "Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea! 👀."

McSweeney's streetwear brand was founded back in 2004 and features shirts with bold sayings such as "Good d--- will imprison you" and "Well behaved bitches seldom make history."

While chatting with Bravo last year, McSweeney opened up about how her friendship with Rihanna came to be, revealing that the pair first met at a Met Gala afterparty.

"One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala afterparty. I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, 'I know you!' and I was like, 'Actually, you don't know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.'"