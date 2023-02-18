Rihanna Hung Out Backstage at the Super Bowl in These Now-$12 Fuzzy Pink Slippers

We love a relatable queen

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on February 18, 2023 07:00 PM

rihanna; slippers
Photo: Karol G/Instagram

Last weekend, Rihanna rocked the Super Bowl halftime show stage in an epic performance that involved puffy spacesuits, a slew of hits, and an iconic pregnancy reveal. But backstage (er, off the field), the Grammy winner chilled out in a getup you probably wear on the couch.

On Monday, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G shared a series of photos with Rihanna on Instagram, and her outfit was so relatable: The "Umbrella" singer sported a plain black zip-up hoodie, baggy leather pants, and fluffy pink slippers. Okay, maybe you don't unwind in faux leather, but the cozy zip-up and footwear are on par with couch attire.

Rihanna's exact fuzzy slippers are from her brand Savage x Fenty, and today they're on sale for $12 if you sign up to become a VIP member. Although the soon-to-be mom of two wore them after performing for a cool 118 million people, the plush pink slippers are perfect for lounging around the house, too. We found a handful of similar fluffy slippers at Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom — and prices start at just $8.

Fluffy Slippers Inspired by Rihanna

Found: The Exact WubbaNub Pacifier Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Had at the Super Bowl

Opened-toed slippers like Rihanna's are suitable for year-round wear since the extra breathability likens them to springtime weather and they can be paired with socks in the winter. Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers have given these fuzzy slippers a five-star rating, deeming them "cozy and soft." Customers appreciate how the fuzzy material doesn't shed and the bottom is durable. Choose between 14 colors, including blush à la Rihanna and patterns like leopard print.

Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Soft Plush
Amazon

Buy It! Crazy Lady Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a higher-end pair, these Ugg slippers will do the trick. With cross straps and a soft shearling material, the fuzzy slippers will keep your feet comfy at home. They come in seven colors, but the pink pair is 30 percent off at Nordstrom right now.

ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper, $63–$90 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Fluffy slippers are always a good thing to have on hand (er, foot.) Find more fuzzy slippers available in pink and other colors at Amazon, Target, and Savage below.

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Cross Band Memory Foam House Slippers Open Toe
Amazon

Buy It! Evshine Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers, $13.59 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Ankis Store Womens Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Ankis Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $20.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Stars Above Women's Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers
Target

Buy It! Stars Above Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers, $8 (orig. $10); target.com

CLF Fluff'd Up Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Savage x Fenty CLF Fluff'd Up Slippers, $11.48 (orig. $29.95); savagex.com

