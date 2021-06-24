Rihanna Pairs Thigh-Baring Pink Slip Dress with Fuzzy Bucket Hat for Date Night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for date night in New York City on Wednesday

Rihanna was pretty in pink on a chic night in New York City with her man.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for date night at Barcade in Manhattan with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

For the fun evening, Rihanna rocked a bright pink slip dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit along with gold open-toe strappy heels. She pulled in some early 2000s vibes by pairing the dress with a fuzzy pink bucket hat, Dior beaded necklace, a white bag, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, A$AP wore a maroon vest paired with black leather jacket - which Rihanna later borrowed - and matching pants.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Credit: Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock

The "Wild for the Night" rapper recently told GQ that Rihanna is the "love of my life" and "the one" in the magazine's June/July 2021 cover story.

Back in December, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable" after confirming the two were dating following years of friendship, adding that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."

And fashion is one of the pair's common interests. The Fenty mogul was seen wearing a pair of heels designed by A$AP himself when she rang in the new year. The Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished gladiator sandals, which Rihanna wore in her poolside Instagram snaps, were made in collaboration with the rapper's creative agency, AWGE.

Along with fashionable date nights, Rihanna seems to be focused on her Savage x Fenty label and sexy lingerie designs. Earlier this month, the multi-hyphenate star posted three Instagram photos of herself modeling a lace orange bra and underwear set. Rihanna teamed her lingerie with pink feather mule sandals, stacked gold jewelry and a glam beauty look, rocking long cornrows, soft eye makeup and a bright pink lip.