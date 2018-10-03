Rihanna Proves Snakeskin Is Having a Moment with Her Latest Look

Rihanna just proved that snakeskin is having a serious fashion moment.

The makeup mogul and pop star, 30, wore the reptilian pattern from head-to-toe (including a snakeskin bucket hat!) at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday night.

Rihanna paired her strapless snakeskin mini dress with custom Christian Louboutin python pumps, a tiny top handle snakeskin bag and over 27 carats of Chopard jewels.

Don Arnold/WireImage

The serpent-inspired look has quickly become a favorite style among stars, including Kim Kardashian West, who also wore a full snakeskin ensemble hot off the Milan Fashion Week runway at the GCDS show.

When Rihanna’s not making bold fashion statements on the red carpet or launching the latest innovation for Fenty Beauty, the Barbados-born star is fulfilling her new duties as ambassador of her home country.

The country announced last month that it appointed the singer as “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, with specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

In 2008, Rihanna was appointed a Cultural Ambassador of Barbados, and she helped with philanthropic efforts for bringing tourists to her home island, and she is excited to take on a bigger role.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” she told the government in a statement. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”