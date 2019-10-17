Rihanna Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Slow-Motion Swimsuit Strut

Rihanna knows how to work work work work work!

On Wednesday, the “Needed Me” singer uploaded a video to Instagram featuring herself walking outdoors in a slow-motion strut.

Wearing a stunning black bikini and a flowing sheer black robe, Rihanna, 31, looked like a total boss in the tropical sun.

She carried a light-colored handbag, rocked a pair of dark sunglasses, and held a cigar cigarette between her lips. She ended her strut by twirling around and making eyes at the camera.

The caption-less video has since been viewed more than 10 million times, with some of Rihanna’s famous fans praising her in the comments.

“RUDE 🔥” commented model Winnie Harlow. Actress Jameela Jamil joked in the comment section, writing, “You killed us, and now we are all dead.” Zoë Saldana also complimented Rihanna look, writing “You are beautiful!”

“You are a whole mood ✨🙌🏽” Bravo star Cyrene Tankard said, Queen Sugar actress Rutina Wesley adding, “Damn I just passed out. 👀😍.”

“We will watch this on repeat!” another fan said.

Rihanna launched her own Fenty Beauty line in 2017, and expanded the brand to lingerie in the years since.

Earlier this summer, she expressed her desire to see her designs on all sorts of body shapes.

“Of course we have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories,” she told E! News in June. “But then I want to see it on my body. I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips — and now I have boobs that I never had before!”