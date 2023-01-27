Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection

Whether Rihanna will be delivering audiences new music on Super Bowl Sunday is unclear, but what is clear is she will be serving up some fresh new looks.

In a teaser posted to her Twitter on Friday, Rihanna, 34, posted a 12-second "pregame" of her getting ready for the Halftime Show in her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection. The video contains shots of Rihanna from different angles in the same Savage X Fenty outfit — but that's all fans need to see to know she'll be coming out onto the stage in style.

The pop icon announced her special Game Day collection in January, which includes everything from Rihanna-fied jerseys to beanies, in celebration of her upcoming performance on Feb. 12. The collection was met with great enthusiasm as items sold out at lightning speed — especially the cheeky t-shirt with "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever" written in bold black letters across it and a photo of Rihanna in a helmet pasted on the inside.

Savage X Fenty

The jersey Rihanna wears in her teaser — a two-tone shirt with Rihanna's signature embroidered over a large X — is now completely sold out. The 17-piece collection was released five weeks before the big game with prices ranging from $32.95-$112.95 for non-VIP members ($24.95 and up for VIP members) and sizes including XXS to 4X.

This new teaser comes exactly two weeks after her first official trailer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The 30-second clip features Rihanna slowly walking into the spotlight, a black silhouette until she comes into focus at the end. In the background, fans can be heard murmuring about how the artist hasn't released an album in six years and how they've "waited for her."

The spot ends with Rihanna putting a shushing finger to her mouth, while her track "Needed Me" replaces the fans in the background.

Rihanna. Apple Music

Rihanna announced her Super Bowl performance in September with a simple image of her hand holding a football on Instagram, captioned with no words — just a single period.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

In November last year, Rihanna debuted her fourth Savage x Fenty collection, her first after welcoming a son with A$AP Rocky in May.

Savage X Fenty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

As for whether she'd be wearing Savage x Fenty on game day, Rihanna stayed mum at the time. However, her latest teaser can leave fans expecting to see her rocking more of her limited edition looks during the most viewed concert in the country.