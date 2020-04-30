The "Neon Nights" VIP box is available on savagex.com May 1

Rihanna Drops First Look at Savage x Fenty VIP Box — See the Sexy Campaign Photos

As per usual, Rihanna is bringing the heat this summer.

The multifaceted star will soon release her new Savage x Fenty Xtra VIP box — which includes lingerie from her Summer 2020 capsule collection in collaboration with designer Adam Selman — and we have an exclusive first look at the steamy campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fashion and beauty mogul is giving us major island vibes in the new campaign images, as she models intimates included in the "Neon Nights" box surrounded by greenery and flowers. Dripping in diamonds, the star is rocking sultry eye makeup, teamed with a mauve-toned lip color, textured waves and an black heels. The set Rih wears in the campaign includes the Neon Nights unlined bra, made of sheer tricot fabric, plus a pair of matching boy shorts. The box also includes a slip dress and thigh high stockings.

Image zoom Rihanna for Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty

RELATED: Go Behind the Scenes of Normani's First-Ever Solo Savage x Fenty Commercial

Available May 1 on savagex.com, the "Neon Nights" is just the latest perk for Savage x Fenty VIP members, who pay a flexible fee of $49.95/month to receive boxes curated by Queen Rih herself (or a special guest of her choice).

Founded by Rihanna in 2017, the popular line includes figure-flattering — yet comfortable — bras, bralettes, underwear, bodysuits, and even sleep and loungewear like leggings. Everything comes in an inclusive size range (Savage x Fenty bras go up to 46DDD), and a majority of garments are under $60.

Image zoom Rihanna for Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty

RELATED: Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Reveals She's a Savage x Fenty Ambassador in Sexy Lingerie Pic

Earlier this year, Savage x Fenty ambassador Normani starred in her first-ever solo campaign video for the brand.

During the one-minute clip, Normani rocks a variety of looks from the line, including a black bra and matching boy shorts embossed with a glitter Savage x Fenty logo as well as a black mesh and lace bodysuit paired with a garter belt.

Image zoom courtesy Savage X Fenty

Image zoom Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

The solo spot came just two months after Normani appeared alongside Rihanna in the size-inclusive lingerie brand’s Spring 2020 ad campaign. In the video, the “Love Lies” chart-topper shines in a pink satin full skirt, teamed with a classic white Savage x Fenty bra featuring a cut-out detail.