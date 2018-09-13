Rihanna closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang on Wednesday night.

The Barbadian beauty staged a stunning showing of her latest Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, filling the runway at the Brooklyn Navy Yard with cascading waterfalls, lush greenery, dangling cages, and a sea of models and dancers doing yoga poses and modern dance moves while dressed in her delicate designs.

Like Rihanna’s inclusive fashion and beauty products themselves, the women on stage came in all sizes, shapes and colors.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid both walked in the show; Gigi wore a green set with ruffle details that was paired with a hooded, mesh cape and matching thigh-high stockings while her younger sister wore a blue lace number and matching furry coat. Joan Smalls also walked the runway, as well as Duckie Thot and Leomie Anderson.

Rihanna’s model squad also included plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and two pregnant models, including Fenty muse Slick Woods, who flaunted her belly in a nearly-nude one-piece with black pasties.

RiRi herself was a little more covered up than her crew.

She walked the catwalk at the end of the show in a formfitting ruched brown Dolce & Gabbana dress – just sheer enough to show off some of her Savage x Fenty merch – with lace-up heels and bedazzled red cat-eye sunglasses. Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” played upon her entrance.

Posing for photos backstage, the singer and actress was all smiles. She even got frisky, holding a heart-shaped whip in her hand at one point.

Every look from Wednesday’s Savage x Fenty collection is already available for sale online in a wide range of sizes, with bras and undies ranging from 32A and XS to 3X and 44 DD.

“When lingerie is for you, you never lose your sexiness,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight about her preference to wear lingerie that she finds sexy, rather than what a guy prefers. “I think it has to be something that makes you feel the sexiest… I have those months when I’m like, ‘Girl, you’re not gonna fit into that thing. You’re gonna have to do a little slip.’ But fine! A slip works. A slip makes me feel sexy and I’ll just do that.”

“I think women’s bodies are designed so differently, uniquely that they should just do what makes them feel best and sexiest,” she added.