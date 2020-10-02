Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection Just Dropped on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

BRB, we’re adding it all to our cart

Good news for Rihanna fans and lingerie connoisseurs (or anyone that just appreciates a good bralette): The new Savage x Fenty collection has arrived on Amazon.

In addition to debuting Fenty Skin, her first skincare line, earlier this year, Rihanna has also been hard at work putting together her annual lingerie show. The Savage x Fenty fashion show (which features special appearances from celebs like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Normani, Paris Hilton, and more) is available to stream on Amazon today, alongside the shoppable lingerie drop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Microfiber & Lace Bra, $64.95; amazon.com; Savage x Fenty Women's Living in the Clouds Caged Bra, $64.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Strappy Lace Brazilian, $24.95; amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women's Living in the Clouds String Bikini, $22.95; amazon.com

To celebrate even more, you can save up to 30 percent on the previous collection as a Deal of the Day on Amazon right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra, $30.80 (orig. $44); amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women's Stretch Microfiber High-Waist Brief, $12.95 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com

If you’re not familiar with Savage x Fenty, everything in the collection comes in regular and plus sizes (its bras go up to 46DDD). “Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands,″ Rihanna recently told PEOPLE. “But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie.”

Shoppers love Savage x Fenty’s size inclusion, and the fact that the lingerie is as flattering as it is comfortable. Some of the line’s best-sellers on Amazon include the microfiber underwear and lacey bralettes.

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 collection, and check it for yourself on Amazon here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Slip, $49.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Garden of Eden Front Closure Bralette, $39.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Buy It! Savage x Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Microfiber Balconette Bra, $59.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset, $89.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon