Rihanna’s New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection Just Dropped on Amazon
BRB, we’re adding it all to our cart
Good news for Rihanna fans and lingerie connoisseurs (or anyone that just appreciates a good bralette): The new Savage x Fenty collection has arrived on Amazon.
In addition to debuting Fenty Skin, her first skincare line, earlier this year, Rihanna has also been hard at work putting together her annual lingerie show. The Savage x Fenty fashion show (which features special appearances from celebs like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Normani, Paris Hilton, and more) is available to stream on Amazon today, alongside the shoppable lingerie drop.
Similar to the original launch, the Vol. 2 collection includes some of Savage x Fenty’s best-known features like lace and microfiber, as well as some new touches, including iridescent floral designs. What you can expect overall, though? Comfort — and a whole lot of sexy. From strappy underwear to delicate bras, there are 48 new pieces to shop from. The best part? A majority of the collection ranges between $25 to $65, and you won’t see anything over $90.
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Microfiber & Lace Bra, $64.95; amazon.com; Savage x Fenty Women's Living in the Clouds Caged Bra, $64.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Strappy Lace Brazilian, $24.95; amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women's Living in the Clouds String Bikini, $22.95; amazon.com
To celebrate even more, you can save up to 30 percent on the previous collection as a Deal of the Day on Amazon right now.
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra, $30.80 (orig. $44); amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women's Stretch Microfiber High-Waist Brief, $12.95 (orig. $18.50); amazon.com
If you’re not familiar with Savage x Fenty, everything in the collection comes in regular and plus sizes (its bras go up to 46DDD). “Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands,″ Rihanna recently told PEOPLE. “But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie.”
Shoppers love Savage x Fenty’s size inclusion, and the fact that the lingerie is as flattering as it is comfortable. Some of the line’s best-sellers on Amazon include the microfiber underwear and lacey bralettes.
Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 collection, and check it for yourself on Amazon here.
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Slip, $49.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Garden of Eden Front Closure Bralette, $39.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage x Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Microfiber Balconette Bra, $59.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset, $89.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Living in The Clouds Iridescent Lace Bikini, $24.95; amazon.com