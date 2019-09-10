Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Just Dropped on Amazon — and It’s on Sale Today Only

Image zoom Savage X Fenty

Yes, it’s true: You can finally shop Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s size-inclusive lingerie collection, on Amazon.

The retail giant announced the news today via Instagram, and the collection is currently on sale up to 30 percent off for today only. That means you can shop best-sellers like the Reg Push Up Bra, Microfiber High Waist Briefs, and Women’s Bodysuit for under $40. In fact, you’ll barely find anything that’s over $40 today (including leggings!) — talk about a deal. Plus, Amazon’s speedy two-day shipping is included for Prime members (you can sign up for a 30-day, free trial here) so you can have your Rihanna-approved lingerie in no time.

Everything from Savage x Fenty underwear to loungewear is included in the sale, but sizes are going fast — especially for bras, which range in size from sizes from 32A to 46DDD — so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snag your favorite item in your preferred size while prices are still reduced.

Amazon Fashion also announced that Rihanna’s upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 20th, featuring performances by Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, ASAP Ferg, and Fabolous.

Below, you can shop our favorite picks from the Savage x Fenty Amazon deal, or check out the entire sale selection here.

