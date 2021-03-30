Of Course Rihanna Runs Errands in a Denim Mini Skirt, Exposed Boxers and Strappy Sandals

It's been over a year since even the most stylish celebrities swapped red carpet glamour for pajamas and matching sweatpants — but Rihanna is still holding strong. The multi-hyphenate mogul has been creating style moments out of everyday activities throughout the pandemic, and her latest trip to the grocery store was no exception.

On Monday, the Fenty Beauty founder, 33, was spotted shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills in a Celine Homme Hawaiin shirt, a denim skirt and strappy white heels. Of course, in true Rihanna fashion, her styling choices took this outfit to the next level.

The star left her silky shirt mostly unbuttoned, to expose a lacy pink bralette and matching boxers. She piled on chunky gold jewelry and added a neon green face mask and black-and-white checkered sunglasses to complete the look — if this doesn't motivate you to ditch the sweatpants this summer, we're not sure what will.

Rihanna Image zoom Credit: DIGGZY/Splash

Rihanna's super-chic outing comes after the singer celebrated her album Anti spending five consecutive years on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Black female artist to reach that milestone in the history of the chart.

"grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle 🙏🏿 #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth 💪🏿congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team," she wrote on Instagram last week.

In the comment section of the post, Rihanna seemed to tease that she would be releasing new music soon.

"Celebrate by releasing a new song," one fan wrote, to which the star replied, "I think I should," quickly following up with "just 1 tho."

In January, the Fenty designer marked the fifth anniversary of Anti with a series of steamy, revealing posts she shared on her Instagram, including a video montage from some of her more sultry music visuals.

Expressing her gratitude for her supporters, the Fenty CEO wrote, "Thank you navy!"