Forget the supermodels! Rihanna was the big scene-stealer at Wednesday night’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York, donning lingerie-inspired looks and singing her hits “Diamonds” and “Fresh Out the Runway” while working the catwalk in a major way.

The singer brought her sexy rock-star attitude to the show, which also included two performances by Bruno Mars (a crowd favorite) and Justin Bieber, who looked confident (if not, uh, slightly young) while flirting with the Victoria’s Secret Angels, who included Miranda Kerr and Erin Heatherton.

New mom Lily Aldridge stunned on the runway (yep, she just had a baby in June), showcasing her svelte figure in some serious bras and angel wings as her adoring husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, clapped effusively from the front row. Another hot new mama, Alessandra Ambrósio, also starred in the show, wearing the coveted $2.5 million ‘Fantasy Bra’ during one trip down the catwalk.

Once the work was over, the models hit the after-party at club Lavo, where they mingled with guests and probably ate carbs for the first time in a few months. Ambrósio was planning on indulging in some white truffle pasta, Aldridge told PEOPLE she’d be ready “for a burger and some wine with my husband,” and Heatherton only had one thing on her mind: “Chocolate.” The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, Dec. 4 on CBS. See more photos from the show on our Instagram!

