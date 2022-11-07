Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May

By
Published on November 7, 2022 08:04 PM
Rihanna
Photo: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."

"Oh yeah, girl. It changed. I guarantee you it changed. I had a baby," Rihanna told InStyle, referring to her first child, a 6-month-old baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. "Let's be real."

In response, the singer said, "My booty. Now it's my booty because I got one."

When the reporter told Rihanna, 34, that she gave the exact same answer 10 years ago, the star jokingly stormed off before returning to say, "How dare me! Well, the answer has not changed."

The Savage x Fenty founder also chatted with InStyle about making Adam Selman — who she said taught her "incredible things about silhouettes" — the brand's Executive Design Director in a decision she called a "no-brainer."

"Here's a designer that I've worked with in the past, someone that I know, someone I love personally," the "Umbrella" singer told the magazine. "They know what the heck they're doing. I love knowing that I can rely on him and he'll bring new ideas to the table, and Savage will evolve, Savage will grow up, and our designs will be different."

With this new collection, the brand is launching sport as a new style — but rest assured all of the designs will maintain the lingerie-forward Savage x Fenty signature look.

"If we're gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template," Rihanna told InStyle. "And we wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give."

At the same event, Rihanna told PEOPLE that the show is "my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

The star welcomed a baby boy in May, and her new track "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack was released on Oct. 28.

Rihanna also told PEOPLE that the show is "obnoxious."

"This one takes the cake," she said. "This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we've ever done. It's huge."

The show will include appearances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres Wednesday on Prime Video.

