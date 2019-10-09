Rihanna already has a vision for her dream wedding gown.

The star, who is the face of Vogue‘s November cover, participated in an episode of the outlet’s “Go Ask Anna” series, where Anna Wintour turned things around and asked Rihanna several personal questions, including the details of her dream wedding dress.

Rihanna, 31, revealed that she would “of course” seek design help from John Galliano when it came to the attire for her future big day.

“It would probably be a collaboration between myself and Galliano,” she said.

But Wintour didn’t let the “Stay” singer get away without addressing the release of her next album, adding that “everyone wants to know.”

“Pending,” Rihanna teased before admitting that she was hiding from the Rihanna Navy — the name for her fan base.

RELATED: Rihanna Confirms Rumors She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Just Couldn’t Be a Sellout’

Wintour also revealed that not only does she know the theme for next year’s Met Gala, she also said that Rihanna would be attending the 2020 event after missing the Camp-themed gala in May.

“You promised me you would be back next year, and when we’re off-camera, I’m going to tell you the theme,” Wintour said. “You’re gonna love it.”

Image zoom Ethan James Green

So proud to be on another cover of @voguemagazine wearing my own designs from @FentyOfficial !!! On stands October 16th!

Photographer: @ethjgreen

Fashion Editor: Tonne Goodman

Hair: @yusefhairnyc

Makeup: Kanako Takasehttps://t.co/ARYg5Fmufj pic.twitter.com/LU9TEe1NEh — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 9, 2019

In addition to chatting about all things fashion and beauty in the magazine’s recent issue, the artist also explains her decision not to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show, confirming rumors that she had turned down the opportunity in 2019, citing disagreements with the NFL.

When asked if she had declined the halftime show in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Rihanna responded, “Absolutely.”

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she continued. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Apart from appearing in this month’s cover of Vogue, the singer also made headlines after announcing the upcoming release of her newest project, a coffee table book packed with fashionable photos of herself through the years.

Image zoom Ethan James Green

Image zoom Phaidon Press

To be published on Oct. 24, the book, fittingly titled Rihanna, includes more than 1,000 photos in its 500-plus pages. According to the star, it’s been in the works for five years.

RELATED: Rihanna to Release a Luxurious Coffee Table Book Filled with Photos of Her — All the Details

“Happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories,” she tweeted on Monday. “Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to@phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!”

Rihanna comes in four versions, starting at $150 for the standard copy. The Ultra Luxury Supreme version, featuring a stone pedestal, has already sold out. The book is available for pre-order now at the Phaidon website.