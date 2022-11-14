Rihanna Reveals Her Dream Model for Next Savage x Fenty Show: Beyoncé 'Would Trump Everything'

Rihanna has one celebrity she hopes to add to her Savage x Fenty fashion show roster.

On the heels of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, which premiered on Nov. 9 on Prime Video, Rihanna revealed if she had her way, Beyoncé would star as a model in her next event.

"Beyoncé," Rihanna told said when asked about her dream model on Monday night's episode of E! News. "I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me."

Rihanna's latest star-studded show included an appearance from Johnny Depp, a "diva" moment featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Cara Delevingne rocking daring bleached eyebrows.

For the opening of the show, Rihanna channels Mother Earth and Mother Nature in style.

After an intro to "See You Again" by Tyler, The Creator, the music switches to "D.M.B." by A$AP Rocky, 34, while Rihanna emerges. Wearing a blue corset with floral detail, sheer gloves and stockings and a black tulle shrug, Rihanna moves to the music while showing off the lingerie. Her hair is left natural while her lips and eyelids are painted in gold.

Leaning into the Mother Nature vibe, Rihanna, 34, also swings around leafy vines and dances among the forest-like backdrop.

Ahead of the show airing, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she considers her appearance in her show to be in the "Mother Nature section."

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," she said. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

The show came before Rihanna released her new song, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28. Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she told PEOPLE "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Amongst the new "characters" featured in the show this year are stars like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

"This show is obnoxious," Rihanna said with a laugh. "This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we've ever done. It's huge."