Rihanna Reinvents Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show for a Pandemic Era: 'I'm Proud of My Team'

Coronavirus didn’t stop the singer and designer, 32, from finding a safe way to put on her starry Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show, which will stream on Prime Video Oct. 2.

Like a true superstar, Rihanna took on not one but two (!) major pandemic projects — launching her debut Fenty Skin line and putting on her annual lingerie spectacular for the latest Savage X Fenty collection.

″It was a completely different process this year,'' Rihanna tells PEOPLE in this week's issue on pulling off the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show against the backdrop of coronavirus. ″We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list. It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show. We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images f

What can fans expect? A celebration of all bodies and backgrounds, which the brand was built on.

″Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands,″ Rihanna says. ″But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie. I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."

The fashion show, which begins streaming Oct. 2 on Prime Video, will feature performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and special appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and more.

Image zoom Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images f

This year, the lingerie brand is expanding its market, now offering its affordable, accessible pieces in a debut menswear capsule collection in partnership with Christian Combs. The 22-year-old rapper and son of Sean ″Diddy" Combs stars in the campaign for the upcoming line and even helped design it.

Image zoom Savage X Fenty

The 11-piece collection features a smoking jacket and stain pant, as well as an array of boxers, boxer briefs and trunks embossed with a monogram print and Savage X Fenty waistband logo, ranging from from $12.92 to $69.95. And Rihanna promises the collection is not just for men — she's already testing it out.