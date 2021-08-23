Rihanna Shows Off Her 'Billion Dollar Smile' in Red Lingerie and Trio of Gold Chains for Poolside Photo Shoot
SOS! Rihanna is heating up social media.
On Sunday evening, the official Instagram account for the 33-year-old singer's lingerie label, Savage X Fenty, shared a series of shots of the hitmaker lounging in a pool.
Seen wearing a red lace set in the snapshots, Rihanna accessorized the look with a trio of gold chains around her neck, a set of earrings and a pair of sunglasses.
In the caption of the fun-filled solo photo shoot, Rihanna's brand wrote, "🤑✨Billion dollar smile ✨🤑," a clear nod to the "We Found Love" singer's recent billionaire status reveal.
In the comments section, fans shared their admiration for the sexy summertime pics. "Wow!! I absolutely love the red!! ❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote as another added, "That smile is my everything ❤️."
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Rihanna joined the ranks of the ultra-wealthy, according to Forbes.
The outlet said that the multi-hyphenate musician, fashion designer and beauty mogul's net worth is an estimated $1.7 billion.
Rihanna's impressive earnings secure her spot as the wealthiest female musician in the world. She's also now the second-wealthiest female entertainer — right behind Oprah Winfrey, Forbes reported.
Forbes estimates that about $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which Rihanna launched in Sept. 2017 to high praise. Since first introducing her shade-inclusive makeup brand, Rihanna later expanded into Fenty Skin and now, a soon-to-be-launched Fenty fragrance.
Another portion of Rihanna's wealth (Forbes approximates $270 million) comes from her size-inclusive lingerie line, which the star debuted in 2018.