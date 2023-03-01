Rihanna and Puma Announce the Return of Fenty x Puma Collaboration in Cryptic Instagram Post

"She's Back!"

That was all it took for Puma to announce superstar Rihanna's return to the fold at the iconic sportswear brand.

The cryptic, all-black post shared on both Puma's main Instagram as well as its style Instagram had the words "She's Back." printed in beige with both the Fenty and Puma logos printed underneath the words in matching color. All that was added to the caption was "Coming soon." with no details on how soon "soon" it is.

The singer and the brand have a long history with one another. In 2014, the style icon took over as the brand's creative director where she made her debut in the fashion world with a collection of highly coveted footwear, like the iconic fluffy slides, and showed off her talent with numerous New York Fashion Week shows.

Rihanna's last clothing collection with the brand was six years ago in 2017, when she released an eclectic runway collection of unique athleisure and schoolwear fusion looks.

Her last collection was the same year she launched her boundary-breaking makeup company, Fenty Beauty, releasing a then-unprecedented 40 foundation shades in more shades than all her competitors.

After her last collection with Puma, and during her rise as a beauty mogul, Rihanna continued her ascent into the heights of the fashion world with the release of her brand Fenty under luxury conglomerate LVMH. It was a feat for the singer-turned-fashion designer in becoming the first Black woman to spearhead a luxury brand for the multinational company. Unfortunately, it closed two years later due to slipping revenue.

Catwalking/Getty

This announcement comes on the heels of a huge year for the artist. After becoming a mother last May with A$AP Rocky, the star booked a performance on the biggest stage in the world when she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last month. The solo performance, which saw her reveal she is pregnant with her second child in a head-to-toe red look, came right before the star graced the cover of British Vogue with both her partner and their child.

It's unclear what this new project from Puma and Rihanna will look like or when it will be released, but fans are already voicing their excitement about the future collection. Comments include things like, "That Rihanna reign don't let up! 🔥," and "QUEEN IS BACK 🔥."