Rihanna and Puma Announce the Return of Fenty x Puma Collaboration in Cryptic Instagram Post

"THE QUEEN IS BACK"

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 1, 2023 01:56 PM
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show - Press Conference
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"She's Back!"

That was all it took for Puma to announce superstar Rihanna's return to the fold at the iconic sportswear brand.

The cryptic, all-black post shared on both Puma's main Instagram as well as its style Instagram had the words "She's Back." printed in beige with both the Fenty and Puma logos printed underneath the words in matching color. All that was added to the caption was "Coming soon." with no details on how soon "soon" it is.

The singer and the brand have a long history with one another. In 2014, the style icon took over as the brand's creative director where she made her debut in the fashion world with a collection of highly coveted footwear, like the iconic fluffy slides, and showed off her talent with numerous New York Fashion Week shows.

Rihanna's last clothing collection with the brand was six years ago in 2017, when she released an eclectic runway collection of unique athleisure and schoolwear fusion looks.

Her last collection was the same year she launched her boundary-breaking makeup company, Fenty Beauty, releasing a then-unprecedented 40 foundation shades in more shades than all her competitors.

After her last collection with Puma, and during her rise as a beauty mogul, Rihanna continued her ascent into the heights of the fashion world with the release of her brand Fenty under luxury conglomerate LVMH. It was a feat for the singer-turned-fashion designer in becoming the first Black woman to spearhead a luxury brand for the multinational company. Unfortunately, it closed two years later due to slipping revenue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A model walks the runway at the Fenty X Puma by Rihanna Autumn Winter 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2017
Catwalking/Getty

This announcement comes on the heels of a huge year for the artist. After becoming a mother last May with A$AP Rocky, the star booked a performance on the biggest stage in the world when she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last month. The solo performance, which saw her reveal she is pregnant with her second child in a head-to-toe red look, came right before the star graced the cover of British Vogue with both her partner and their child.

It's unclear what this new project from Puma and Rihanna will look like or when it will be released, but fans are already voicing their excitement about the future collection. Comments include things like, "That Rihanna reign don't let up! 🔥," and "QUEEN IS BACK 🔥."

Related Articles
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos
rihanna; slippers
Rihanna Hung Out Backstage at the Super Bowl in These Now-$12 Fuzzy Pink Slippers
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Talks Pregnant Star's Glam and 'Relaxed' Mood Ahead of Super Bowl Performance
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Swimsuit, handbag, sunglasses, and dress from Black-Owned Fashion Brands
15 Black-Owned Fashion Brands We’re Shopping Right Now
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Says She Cried Watching Rihanna Perform at Super Bowl: 'I Felt So Proud'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023
Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
rihanna
Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII; Tom Holland VS Zendaya | Lip Sync Battle Tournament
Zendaya Reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance with 'Lip Sync Battle' Callback
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
rihanna
Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Just in Time for Super Bowl Halftime Show
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Did Not Get Paid for Jaw-Dropping Super Bowl Halftime Show — Here's Why
Rihanna is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVi_eqgNV2/?hl=en
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign