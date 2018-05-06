Rihanna Slips into Seductive Black Corset to Preview Her Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line: 'Damn'

It looks like Rihanna is throwing it back to her “S&M” days.

The songstress has been showing off her flair for fashion design for years with Puma, but now she’s turning her attention to what can’t be worn in public. On Sunday, she teased a sultry look from her upcoming lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, via Instagram.

Rihanna poses in a strapless black corset paired with buttons up the front and a bow detail, placing her perfectly manicured hand over her forehead to cast a shadow on her face. She also sports lacy panties, thigh-high stockings and gold jewelry.

“#DAMN,” she captioned the snap. “@savagexfenty drops in FIVE DAYZ !! MAY.11.2018”

The most important factor when designing her lingerie line was making all women feel like they could confidently rock it, the 30-year-old singer told Vogue for their June cover story. In Instagram posts teasing the collection, she showed off her designs on models of all shapes and sizes.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told Vogue. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

In addition to making the project size inclusive, Rihanna also made sure to incorporate a diverse shade range in her collection of nude lingerie too — just as she did with her makeup line.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she told the magazine about producing a wide range of colors for Fenty Beauty. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” Rihanna told Vogue. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on the — ever.”