Pregnant Rihanna Debuted a Brand New Fenty Launch at the Super Bowl — And It's the Perfect Red Lip Product

The singer wore the new $28 matte lipstick during her iconic performance

Published on February 12, 2023 10:54 PM

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Photo: Godofredo A Vasquez/AP/Shutterstock

It's official: Rihanna shined bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl Halftime Show — and a big part of that was thanks to a brand-new drop from none other than her eponymous beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

The singer performed hit after hit, from 'Work' to 'Umbrella' to 'Diamonds' for her first live performance in seven years. Dressed in a head-to-toe red Alaia and Loewe outfit, Rihanna sported the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in 'MVP' which debuted online during halftime. More good news: Alongside the exciting new Fenty Beauty launch, Rihanna also debuted a baby bump, PEOPLE confirms.

Rihanna's makeup artist, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono, gave a rundown of the star's look for the big night. "That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip," Ono said in a press release. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."

Buy It! Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, $28; fentybeauty.com

fenty icon matte lipstick mvp
Fenty Beauty

The Icon Velvet Lipstick was the perfect product for the occasion, as the lightweight formula doesn't dry out the lips and delivers a creamy, whipped texture despite its crisp matte finish. Rihanna wore the 'MVP' shade — a classic blue-tone red.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder, $34; fentybeauty.com

fenty beauty matte finishing powder
Fenty Beauty

Ono complemented the red lip with Rihanna's go-to complexion products, including the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder, which she used mid-show for a quick touch-up. The Invisimatte is a finishing powder that's meant to look beautiful on every skin tone, prolongs the life of your makeup, and is designed with convenient refillable packaging.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Lip Scrub, $16; fentybeauty.com

fenty beauty lip scrub
Fenty Beauty

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Ono focused on nourishing and exfoliating Rihanna's lips, specifically using the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Lip Loving Scrubstick. This convenient stick scrub works its magic with the help of apricot seeds that gently exfoliate the lips, resulting in the perfect foundation to swipe on a red matte lipstick, for example.

Up Next: All About Rihanna's Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

